Installation of Hybrid Power Systems to Rise as Energy Industry Preference Centers on Renewable Sources, says TMR

Hybrid Power Systems Market: Snapshot

The technology-driven hybrid power systems market is characterized by high initial investments and low switching costs. The abundant availability of component manufacturers as well as numerous government incentives have fueled the demand for and adoption of hybrid power systems across developing economies. The lack of grid connectivity in remote and rural areas and its sheer unreliability has boosted the installation of these power systems in recent years.

The global hybrid power systems is composed of a handful of major players who have already established a strong foothold in the market thanks to their increased focus on innovation and technology. Fueled by the combined efforts of these companies, the hybrid power systems market is expected to develop at a CAGR of 6.1% between 2016 and 2024, with its valuation increasing from US$411.79 mn in 2015 to US$703.55 mn by 2024.

Wind-solar-diesel Hybrid Power Systems to Maintain Lead through 2024

Hybrid power systems combine renewable energy sources such as wind and solar and energy produced by conventional means such as diesel generators. By type, hybrid power systems include wind-solar-diesel hybrid, PV-diesel hybrid, and others such as wind-hydro-diesel hybrid, solar thermal, and hybrid-solar biomass. In 2015, wind-solar-diesel hybrid power systems dominated the overall market and although this segment is predicted to lose a slight share in the market by the end of the forecast period, it will retain its dominance over other segments. Over the past few years, wind-solar-diesel hybrid systems for rural electrification have been enormously developed by various stakeholders across developing countries such as Indonesia, India, China, and South Africa.

PV-diesel hybrid systems have also been attracting significant funding from various agencies of late.

