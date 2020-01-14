 Press Release
Insomnia Market Size to Surge at the CAGR of 6.6% throughout the Foreseeable Period

January 14, 2020
Prevalence of insomnia has recorded a tremendous surge in the recent past, however development of an effective treatment procedure for insomnia has not yet been realized. In order to improve insomnia therapeutics, there has been an increasing emphasis on developing novel sleep-inducing medical devices along with new technologies.

Medical device manufacturers are therefore increasingly concentrating on developing smart & efficient wearable sleep-inducers with the help of advanced technologies to offer effective breathing exercises, which in turn enable patients in sleep initiation. Such devices work in conjunction with smartphone applications and are designed specifically to enable patients in falling asleep relatively faster, and staying in their sleep for sufficient amount of time.

Development of New Drug Formulations to Remain Key Strategy among Pharmaceutical Industries

Increasing efficiency of drugs, which is mainly attributed to growing bioavailability of these drugs, are likely to enhance insomnia therapeutics in the upcoming years. Development of new drug formulations for improving effectiveness of drugs is anticipated to remain a key strategy among pharmaceutical industries.

Although there are several drugs available in the market for treatment of insomnia, prolonged use of majority of these drugs has been associated with dependency and addiction. This has further necessitated the requirement of treatment under medical supervision. Growing geriatric population is expected to remain a key factor driving demand for insomnia treatment. In addition, mounting incidences of mental disorders along with rising stress levels among the urban population has further created demand for insomnia therapeutics.

Insomnia prevails as the most common sleep disorder, affecting nearly 35% of the population worldwide. Cases of insomnia are categorized based on etiology into primary and comorbid subtypes. The global insomnia market is highly fragmented, along with entry barriers for new players in terms of product efficacy, innovation, and cost. However, insomnia therapeutics center on commonly available low-dose sedating antidepressants and Nonbenzodiazepines, despite introduction of several novel agents, mainly because of low awareness among patients.

The global market for insomnia will register an impressive growth during the period 2017 to 2026, according to Transparency Market Research’s (TMR) new report. Revenues from the market will reach roughly US$ 4,000 Mn by 2026-end.

North America to Remain Most Lucrative Market for Insomnia

North America accounts for the highest percentage of insomnia-affected patients. For example, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), approximately 70 Mn adults suffered from insomnia in the United States in 2016, with the male population affected being relatively higher. Increasing healthcare spending, and surging prevalence of sleep disorders will create avenues for insomnia therapeutics in the region. North America is expected to remain the most lucrative market for insomnia, with sales exhibiting the highest CAGR through 2026.

Asia-Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) will also remain a remunerative region for growth of the insomnia market. The market expansion in APEJ can be highly attributed to increased stress level of working population along with shift-work related sleep disorders. Governments in the region are constantly focusing on improving their healthcare system along with the provision of favorable reimbursement policies, which in turn might impact the insomnia market in APEJ.

Key Research Findings from TMR’s Report

  • Benzodiazepines will remain preferred treatment for insomnia globally
  • Based on sales channels, retail pharmacies and drug stores will remain leading revenue contributor to the market

Competition Tracking

Although few players in the global insomnia market offer branded drugs, cost sensitivity prevails as a major challenge in most of the countries worldwide. Drug manufacturers are therefore focusing on the development of new cost-effective chemical entities & novel molecules for boosting their sales and obtaining larger market revenue share. Key companies profiled by TMR’s report include Pernix Therapeutics Holdings, Inc., Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co., Ltd., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc., Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Pfizer Inc., Sanofi, Merck & Co Company, and Mylan N.V.

