Insights on Global MEMS Sensor Market and Forecast Assumptions Through 2021

Global MEMS sensor market is expected to flourish at a significant CAGR over the forecast period. Moreover, the global MEMS sensor market is anticipated to garner USD 3.54 Billion by the end of 2021. Rising demand for MEMS sensor in consumer electronics and automotive sector is believed to foster the growth of MEMS sensor market during the forecast period.

The global MEMS sensor market is segmented into application such as consumer products, automotive sector, healthcare sector and industry sector. Among these segments, consumer products segment is expected to occupy the top position in MEMS sensor market during the forecast period. Rising sale of smartphones is anticipated to supplement the growth of consumer products segment. Furthermore, continuous rise in number of sensor integrated into smartphone is anticipated to fuel the demand for consumer products MEMS sensor market in the next few years.

Asia Pacific accounted for the largest market in overall MEMS Sensor Market in 2016. Moreover, Asia Pacific is anticipated to continue its dominance over the forecast period owing to the robust growth of domestic consumer electronic goods market. Moreover, growth in adoption of electronic products coupled with rising disposable income of the population is envisioned to bolster MEMS sensor market in the region. Europe market is expected to significantly contribute to the growth of the MEMS market during the forecast period. Presence of key manufacturing companies and increasing number of smartphones and tablets end users in the region is expected to positively impact the growth of the MEMS sensor market.

Wide Scale Application in Consumer Electronics & Automotive Sector

Rising application of MEMS sensor such as industrial vibration monitoring, air bag deployment, virtual reality gaming and automotive applications is likely to accelerate the growth of the MEMS sensor market. Moreover, demand for high functional smartphones is anticipated to augment the demand for MEMS sensor.

Technological Advancement & Development

Technological advancements such as size reduction, effective cost and compatibility are accelerating the growth of the MEMS sensor market. Furthermore, continuous development and advancements such as development of new MEMS acceleration sensors for wearable devices is expected to boost the growth of MEMS sensor market in the upcoming years.

The report titled “MEMS Sensor Market: Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2021 ” delivers detailed overview of the global MEMS sensor market in terms of market segmentation by application, by type and by region.

Although, calibration & accuracy issues and low life span are some of the factors that are likely to inhibit the growth of the global MEMS sensor market in the near future.

Further, for the in-depth analysis, the report encompasses the industry growth drivers, restraints, supply and demand risk, market attractiveness, BPS analysis and Porter’s five force model.

This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the global MEMS sensor market which includes company profiling of STMicroelectronics, MegaChips Corporation, AMS AG, Robert Bosch GmbH, InvenSense Inc, Panasonic Corporation, Canon, Seiko Epson Corporation, Infineon Technologies, Avago Technologies and Freescale Semiconductor Inc. The profiling enfolds key information of the companies which encompasses business overview, products and services, key financials and recent news and developments. On the whole, the report depicts detailed overview of the global MEMS sensor market that will help industry consultants, equipment manufacturers, existing players searching for expansion opportunities, new players searching possibilities and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future.

