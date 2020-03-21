Insights on Dissolved Oxygen Sensors Market and Forecast Assumptions Through 2026

The global dissolved oxygen sensors market was valued at US$ 412.1 Mn in 2017 and is projected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.36% from 2018 to 2026, according to a new report published by Transparency Market Research (TMR) titled “Dissolved Oxygen Sensors Market– Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2018–2026.” Need for minimized installation and maintenance time along with the growing importance of environmental monitoring are primary factors that are expected to boost the market during the forecast period.

Human activities such as deforestation and construction have led to global climate change and degradation of the environment. In order to tackle the issue, various government and private institutions are undertaking environmental management. Environmental management also comprises monitoring of water quality by collecting specimens and samples from water bodies to identify biological or physical factors that can affect natural habitats and ecosystems. Furthermore, dissolved oxygen sensors, including optical and electrochemical sensors are being used frequently to monitor the condition of water bodies, including streams, lakes, rivers, and estuaries.

Sensor bleaching from constant light exposure can hamper the dissolved oxygen sensors market

Optical dissolved sensors have numerous advantages over electrochemical DO sensors, including reduced maintenance, higher calibration stability, and zero warm-up time. Furthermore, optical DO sensors are unaffected by water contaminants, including H2S (hydrogen sulfide). Nonetheless, significant exposure to sunlight leads to bleaching of the sensors over a period of time. Bleaching results in losing of the ability to absorb the light and degrades the efficiency of the sensor. For certain optical DO sensors, the effect is accelerated if the sensor is exposed to direct sunlight.

Optical type dissolved oxygen sensor segment is expected to hold significant market share during the forecast period

In terms of type, the dissolved oxygen sensors market is segmented into optical and electrochemical. The electrochemical DO sensors segment is further classified into Galvanic and Polarographic dissolved oxygen sensors. In 2017, the optical segment accumulated the highest share of the market and is projected to witness significant CAGR growth over the forecast period. Advantages such as requirement of lesser maintenance, requirement of no warm up time, and very little calibration drift are some of the major factors driving the adoption of optical dissolved oxygen sensors. Nonetheless, with comparatively lesser price than optical DO sensors, Galvanic dissolved oxygen sensors are gaining traction in applications including wastewater treatment facilities.