Insights : Global Content Analytics Market Market Research Report 2017-2022

Global Content Analytics Market: Overview

The global content analytics market report provides a comprehensive look at the market to make readers familiar with the market’s operating dynamics. The report takes a close look at the segmentation of the content analytics market to provide readers with a clear picture of the leading entities in the market. All aspects of the content analytics market are studied in the report to provide readers with a complete analysis of the growth prospects of the market.

The comprehensive analysis of the market provided in the report makes it a must-have accessory for content analytics market players to prosper in the market in the coming years. The various drivers and restraints affecting the global content analytics market are profiled in the report to provide readers with a clear picture of the forces determining the growth rate of the content analytics market.

The global content analytics market was valued at US$2.5 bn in 2017. Exhibiting a robust 26.1% CAGR between 2017 and 2022, the market is expected to rise to more than US$8.1 bn by 2022.

Global Content Analytics Market: Dynamics

Leading drivers and restraints affecting the global content analytics market are assessed in the report. This helps provide readers with an accurate picture of how various factors interact with the content analytics market and which are likely to play a determinant role in the growth of the content analytics market in the coming years. Major trends likely to have a lasting impact on the content analytics market are studied in detail in the report, giving readers a comprehensive picture of the growth trajectory of the market. The economic and regulatory landscape of the content analytics market is also described in brief to give readers an idea of how these external factors are likely to affect the market in the coming years.

Global Content Analytics Market: Segmentation

The report devotes a major part of its discussion to analyzing the hierarchy of the content analytics market by various parameters and profiling the leading contributors to the market. Key segments of the content analytics market are profiled in the report in order to inform readers about the dominant revenue channels of the content analytics market, giving them a clear idea of which segments present significant promise for investment.

By application, text analytics is likely to remain the dominant segment of the global content analytics market in the coming years. The text analytics segment was valued at US$620.3 mn in 2017 and is expected to rise to US$1,783.9 mn till 2022, exhibiting a robust 23.5% CAGR over the 2017-2022 forecast period. Social media analytics and speech recognition and language analyzers are also likely to remain important to the global content analytics market in the coming years due to the growing role of these tools in developing a business in the modern economic landscape.

Geographically, North America is likely to remain the leading regional segment of the global content analytics market in the coming years. The North America content analytics market is expected to exhibit a robust 26.5% CAGR from 2017 to 2022 to rise from a valuation of US$787.1 mn to US$2,547.5 mn over the forecast period.

Global Content Analytics Market: Competitive Dynamics

Leading companies in the global content analytics market include Google Inc., IBM, Microsoft Corporation, Oracle, SAS, OpenText Corporation, Nice Systems, Adobe Systems, HPE, and SAP. The report presents a comprehensive picture of the competitive dynamics of the global content analytics market in order to acquaint readers with strategies that have seen consistent success in the content analytics market.

