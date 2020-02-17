Insightful Forecast on Expansion of Global Brain Tumor Therapeutics Market Set for Rapid Growth and Trend 2018-2023

The global brain tumor therapeutics market was valued at REDACTED in 2017 and is expected to witness a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of REDACTED, to reach a value of REDACTED in 2023.

Get Free PDF for more Professional and Technical insights @ https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=S&repid=1998439

The mortality rate of brain cancer in both adult and pediatric population is very high. According to the Global Cancer Observatory, around 241,037 patients are expected to die globally due to brain tumors in 2018. The high recurrence rate of malignant brain tumors is due to reappearance of focal masses, indicating that a sub population of tumor cells in these cancers may be insensitive to current therapies and may be responsible for reinitiating tumor growth. This necessitates the development of newer drugs in the market that demonstrate greater efficacy in treating such aggressive cancers. The median duration of patient survival of brain tumors is estimated to be between 12 and 18 months with maximal treatment. Only 2-5% of patients survive for more than three years. Despite progress in surgery, radiotherapy and chemotherapeutic strategies, effective treatments for brain cancer are limited by the lack of specific therapies for the brain and retardation of drug delivery to brain tumors due to the presence of the blood-brain barrier (BBB). Therefore, there is a substantial need for novel and effective therapeutic drugs and strategies that prolong survival and improve the quality of life for brain tumor patients.

The development of combination therapies involving surgery, radiotherapy and chemotherapeutic agents, along with innumerable ongoing research and clinical trials for evolving targeted therapies and novel immunotherapeutic strategies are expected to offer promising alternatives to conventional treatments in the future. In addition, novel methods of drug delivery such as such as nano-particle mediated drug delivery, super selective intra-arterial cranial infusions and chemotherapeutic wafers help to further extend the life span of patients diagnosed with this disease and significantly improve the overall quality of survival. Immune response-based strategies like monoclonal antibodies, brain cancer

vaccines and oncolytic viral therapies are in clinical trials and are expected to offer enormous potential for growth in this market. In coordination with conventional and adjunct therapies, immune-response based strategies will result in sizable expansion of the brain tumor therapeutics market in the future.

Report Scope:

This report provides an overview of the current and future global market potential for brain tumor therapeutics. It provides a detailed analysis and information about conventional treatment options, ongoing market trends and the future direction of the market with respect to brain tumor therapy.

Inclusions

– The report covers a detailed background of the disease state, along with epidemiological and demographic data, market segmentation by therapy (chemotherapy and targeted therapy), age group of patients (adult and pediatric brain tumors), end users (hospitals, cancer research institutes and medical universities) and a detailed regional market analysis including North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and the rest of the world.

– The report provides information on newer treatment opportunities and cutting-edge research on therapeutics for brain tumors. It covers various types of treatment used in the field of neuro-oncology: surgery, chemotherapy, radiotherapy, targeted therapy and immunotherapy.

– A detailed analysis of agents used in the market for chemotherapy, immunotherapy and targeted therapy, as well as a pipeline analysis of newer molecules and therapeutics is covered in the report.

– A comprehensive analysis of market dynamics in the industry and current market trends are described in the report, along with the competitive landscape and discussion about key market players in the field of brain tumor therapeutics, where market strategies of these players are studied and described. The report includes a patent analysis of brain tumor therapeutics.

– The report concludes with company profiles of key players in the development and commercialization of brain tumor therapeutics.

– A separate chapter on emerging trends and breakthrough technologies in the field of neuro-oncology has been included in this report.

Exclusions

Excluded from this report are the market size for equipment used in radiotherapy, surgical equipment and supplies and market size for drugs used for the symptomatic management of cancer (anti-epileptics, anti-emetics and hormonal medications). This report also excludes market size for immunotherapy. This is not a proven treatment for brain tumors and is currently being developed in research and clinical trials.

Market values are provided for 2017 as base year, 2018 and forecast through 2023.Estimated values are based on manufacturers total revenues. Projected and forecasted revenue values are in constant U.S. dollars, unadjusted for inflation.

Make An Enquiry @ https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=E&repid=1998439

Report Includes:

– 20 data tables and 40 additional tables

– Comprehensive overview of the global market for brain tumor therapeutics within the pharmaceutical industry

– Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2017, estimates for 2018, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2023

– Country specific data and analysis for United States, Canada, Mexico, Japan, China, India, France, Germany, U.K., Italy, Spain and Middle East and Africa

– Impact analysis of major drivers and restraints, and regional dynamics of the global brain tumor therapeutics markets and current trends within the industry

– Company profiles of prominent players in the market, including Bristol-Myers Squibb Co., Eisai Co., Ltd., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Merck & Co., Inc., and Novartis International AG

For More Information Kindly Contact:

ResearchMoz

Mr. Nachiket Ghumare,

90 State Street, Albany NY, United States – 12207

Tel: +1-518-621-2074

USA-Canada Toll Free: 866-997-4948

Email: [email protected]

Follow us on LinkedIn @ http://bit.ly/1TBmnVG

Follow me on : https://marketinfo247.wordpress.com/