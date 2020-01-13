Inserts & Dividers -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Of Top Key Player Forecast To 2026

Inserts & Dividers Industry

Global Inserts & Dividers Market is accounted for $2,897.51 million in 2017 and is expected to reach $5,409.58 million by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 7.2% from 2017 to 2026. Some of the factors such as growing demand from chemical and pharmaceutical industry and rising utilization of packaged beverages are fueling the market growth. However, usage of alternative product such as bubble wraps is restraining the market growth.

Inserts and Dividers are the partitions made in cartons and boxes to efficiently pack fragile products. The big cartons or boxes are divided into suitable size cells that can best hold the product to be packed and maintain a desirable space between the products so as to minimize the breakage and damage of the product during transportation and logistics. Attributed by its safety features, industries such as pharmaceuticals, beverage and cosmetics are using inserts and dividers for packaging their products which are generally stored in glass bottles and hence are more fragile and prone to breakage during shipping and transportation.

Amongst End User, Food & Beverage segment accounted held significant market share during the forecast period due to the growing consumption of packaged beverages. The inserts & dividers are gaining popularity due to its wide application in food & beverage industry. Global companies’ initiatives will further encourage consumers to use inserts & dividers. By geography, Asia Pacific is anticipated to have a growing market opportunity for Inserts and Divides due to the emerging pharmaceutical, food and beverage and cosmetic industry in this region.

Some of the key players in Inserts & Dividers market include The Golden Box, Storopack Hans Reichenecker GmbH, Smurfit Kappa Group plc, Riverside Paper Co. Inc., Packaging Corporation of America, NEFAB Group, Myton Industries Inc., Multicell Packaging Inc., Mount Vernon Packaging, Inc., Micor Packaging Pty Ltd, M & M Box Partitions Co, Kraft Group, LLC., International Paper Company, Innerpak Inc., Imperial Printing & Paper Box Mfg. Co., GWP Group, DS Smith Plc., Cascades Inc. and Cactus Corrugated Containers Inc.

Products Covered:

• Unit Dividers

• Inserts

Materials Covered:

• Paper

• Polymer

Partition Types Covered:

• Chipboard Inserts

• Die Cut Inserts

• Fiber Inserts

End Users Covered:

• Personal Care & Cosmetics

• Industrial Goods

• Food & Beverage

• Electronics

• Consumer Goods

• Automotive

• Pharmaceuticals

• Other End Users

Regions Covered:

• North America

o Germany

• Asia Pacific

• South America

• Middle East & Africa

