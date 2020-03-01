Insect Repellent Market to Account for US$1.82 bn in Revenue by 2023, Demand for Natural Products on the Rise

According to a new market report published by Transparency Market Research “Insect Repellent Market – Europe Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2015 – 2023,” in terms of revenue, Europe insect repellent market was valued at US$1.40 bn in 2014, and is expected to reach US$1.82 bn by 2023, increasing at a CAGR of 3.0% from 2015 to 2023.

The insect repellant market in Europe is primarily driven by increasing concerns about insect-borne diseases and existence of strong distribution networks in the continent. Furthermore, rising demand for natural insect repellant products is likely to create a potential growth opportunity for the insect repellant market in the future. However, strict government regulations pertaining to safety of insect repellent products is expected to hinder the growth of the market throughout the forecast period.

On the basis of product type, the insect repellent market in Europe is subdivided into body worn insect repellent and non body worn insect repellent. The market for body worn insect repellent is driven by increasing consumer awareness about the safety aspect of these products. These insect repellents are mostly made of natural ingredients such as citronella oil and eucalyptus oil, which have minimal toxicity levels and do not have any side effects when applied on the skin. Insect repellent sprays are also manufactured from these natural raw materials and are considered to be safe for children, with little or no side effects.

Non body worn insect repellents provide protection from critical insect-borne diseases such as malaria, dengue, Lyme disease and yellow fever among others. Moreover, low price of these products and easy availability across online stores, retail outlets, supermarkets, and hypermarkets are propelling the growth of the non body worn insect repellent products market in Europe. Thus by revenue, non body worn insect repellent was the largest contributor in the insect repellent market in Europe in 2014 and accounted for market share of approximately 96%.

The market for body worn insect repellent in Europe is further subdivided into oils and creams, apparel, stickers and patches, and aerosols. By revenue, oils and cream was the largest contributor to the market for body worn insect repellent in 2014. The major reason is attributed to wide utilization of these products in order to protect an individual from the bites of mites, mosquitoes, lice and ticks among others.