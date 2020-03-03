Insect Repellent Market Growth by Manufactures, Types, Applications and Regions 2019-2025

Insect repellents are substances used for prevention and control of various insect-borne diseases. It protects individuals from bites of mosquitoes, mites, ticks, lice, etc. which generally leads to diseases such as malaria, Lyme disease, dengue fever, bubonic plague, river blindness and West Nile fever. Also known as bug spray, these are used as an alternative to insecticides. Insect repellents are applied to skin, clothing or other surfaces thereby inhibiting insects contact. Insect repellents by ingredients are classified into natural and synthetic. With rise in health consciousness among consumers, demand for safer active ingredients are increasingly replacing existing ones in the market.

Global insect repellent market is booming with rise in demand across the world. Growth of the market is propelled by increasing occurrence of vector-borne viral diseases, rising global temperature, government initiatives and rising consumer awareness. However, due to presence of synthetic ingredients in insect repellent, it has numerous ill effects on health. The market faces several challenges due to strict regulatory norms in the industry, associated health hazards and product seasonality.

The report Global Insect Repellent Market (By Pest – Mosquito, Flies & Tick; By Ingredient – Natural & Synthetic; By Region  Asia Pacific, North America & Europe) Market Outlook 2024 provides in-depth analysis of the current scenario, detailed market outlook of the global insect repellents market with market segmentation across pest types such as Mosquitos, Flies and Ticks. Based on type of ingredients, the market is segmented along Natural and Synthetic ingredients. Geographically, the market is segment along major regions such as North America, Asia Pacific and Europe with country analysis of The US, China, India, The UK and Italy. Future forecasts of insect repellent market overall and across various market segments has been provided in the report till 2024. Furthermore, major industry players have been prudently analysed in the competitive landscape section of the report in order to provide key comparative insights.

Major industry players operating in the global insect repellent market include Spectrum Brand Holdings, Inc., SC Johnson & Son, Inc., Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc, Godrej Consumer Products Ltd. (GCPL), among others. These players are profiled herein based on attributes such as business overview, product segments and financial analysis. It also compiles performance comparison of aforementioned companies and other leading companies in the segment based on various parameters in the competitive landscape section. In totality, the report provides detailed market analysis, with relevant forecasted data supported by key market dynamics. This information will be helpful in evaluating opportunities in global insect repellents market.

