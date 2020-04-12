Inositol Market Analysis and Opportunity and Forecast 2019 To 2024

Inositol is a naturally occurring nutrient that is usually classified as a carbocyclic polyol. The most common form is sometimes referred to as myo-inositol. In the human body, it plays a major role in preventing the collection of fats in the liver, as well as promoting healthy hair growth. The presence of the nutrient also aids in efficient processing of nutrients into the conversion of energy, which in turn helps the body to maintain a healthy metabolism. It also can be considered brain food, as the nutrient is necessary to properly nourish the brain.

Inositol industry concentration is high; most of the manufacturers are in China, Zhucheng Haotian Pharm is the largest manufacturer in the world with annual capacity of 410 MT in 2015. Other important suppliers are Falcon Wealth (Jilin), Suning Yuwei and Shandong Haishun Biologicals. Due to policy and wide application of the industry, the production of inositol will increase to 9768in 2016 from 5295T in 2011 with average growth rate of 13.23%

In consumption market, the global consumption value of inositol increases with the 2.01% average growth rate. Europe and China are the mainly consumption regions due to the bigger demand of downstream applications. In 2015, these two regions occupied 47.54% of the global consumption volume in total.

Inositol has mainly three types, which include food grade inositol, feed grade inositol and pharmaceutical grade. And each type has application industries relatively. With nutrition effect of inositol, the downstream application industries will need more inositol products. So, inositol has a huge market potential in the future. Manufacturers engaged in the industry are trying to produce high purity and good performance inositol through improving technology.

The major raw materials for inositol are corn or rice bran, and other auxiliary chemicals. Fluctuations in the price of the upstream product will impact on the production cost of inositol. The production cost of inositol is also an important factor which could impact the price of inositol. The inositol manufacturers are trying to reduce production cost by developing production method.

We tend to believe this industry is a rising industry, and the consumption increasing degree will show a smooth growth curve. In past five years, the price presents decreasing trend according to the economy development status and international competition. Also, there is decreasing trend in gross margin.

According to this study, over the next five years the Inositol market will register a 6.8% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 140 million by 2024, from US$ 94 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Inositol business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Inositol market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Inositol value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type:

Food Grade Inositol

Feed Grade Inositol

Pharmaceutical Grade Inositol

Other

Segmentation by application:

Pharmaceuticals

Food & Beverages

Cosmetic

Feed Additive

Others

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany,France, UK ,Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East and Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, and GCC Countries.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market.

The key manufacturers covered in this report:

TSUNO

Zhucheng Haotian Pharm

Falcon Wealth(Jilin)

Suning Yuwei

Shandong Haishun Biologicals

Jingkai Biotechnology

Shenghao biological technology

…

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research Objectives:

To study and analyze the global Inositol consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Inositol market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Inositol manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Inositol with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Inositol submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Major Point of TOC:

Chapter One: Scope of the Report

Chapter Two: Executive Summary

Chapter Three: Global Inositol by Players

Chapter Four: Inositol by Regions

Chapter Five: Americas

Chapter Six: APAC

Chapter Seven: Europe

Chapter Eight: Middle East & Africa

Chapter Nine: Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

Chapter Ten: Marketing, Distributors and Customer

Chapter Eleven: Global Inositol Market Forecast

