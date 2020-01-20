Innovation and Reliability is the Key for Autonomous Underwater Vehicles Market

The global autonomous underwater vehicles market is expected to increase growth for the purpose of surveillance, ocean floor mapping and inspection. It may be used in numerous military applications like anti-submarine warfare, oceanography, payload delivery, mine counter and many more. Autonomous underwater vehicles can also be helpful to track illegal human and drug trafficking along with goods and materials smuggling. Moreover, these vehicles can also be used to investigate air crash and ship wreckage. In the years to come, autonomous underwater vehicles are expected to be using the energy of a combination of different battery and power management systems with super capacitors.

The global autonomous underwater vehicles market could be divided according to technology, type and application. By application, the market can be segmented into research, oil and gas, and defense. By type, the market is categorized into large, medium, and shallow autonomous underwater vehicles. The technology segment is further sub-divided into imaging, navigation, communication, collision avoidance, and propulsion.

Global Autonomous Underwater Vehicles Market: Trends and Opportunities

One of the most lucrative opportunities in the autonomous underwater vehicles market could be created with the growing demand for underwater research of sea creatures, lakes and ocean floors which scientists conduct in the research industries.

Autonomous underwater vehicles also help to make a detailed map of the sea floor, which ensures oil and gas companies to build subsea pipelines and infrastructures. Apart from that, sea floor mappings done by autonomous underwater vehicles allows better cost effective way of subsea completion installations without causing any harm to the underwater environment.

Global Autonomous Underwater Vehicles Market: Regional Analysis

The global autonomous underwater vehicles market could see a classification into the regions of Latin America, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific. Among these, North America is anticipated to hold the largest market share. Rising application of autonomous underwater vehicles in oil and gas industry along with rising ocean research and increasing defense expenditures are factors that may contribute to the growth of the autonomous underwater vehicles market in the North American region. Apart from that, with India, Japan, South Korea and Australia as key markets, Asia Pacific is anticipated to increase the growth rate of the autonomous underwater vehicles market.