Inline AOI Systems Market – Development Strategies Adopted by Major Key Players and to Understand the Competitive Scenario

Automated optical inspection (AOI) is a process of visual inspection which is operated automatically to detect different manufacturing defect such as catastrophic failure and quality defect. This technology is adopting by different types of manufacturer such as printed circuit board manufacturing, liquid – crystal display (LCD) manufacturing, transistor manufacturing, others. Moreover, AOI systems has been segmented in two types such as desktop AOI and Inline AOI systems.

Inline AOI systems is a valuable parts of manufacturing workstation process. This technology is based upon software and hardware component. Inline AOI systems is able to capture different types of images and video from different angle. This systems works uses two basic algorithm group to detect component and soldering defect. Inline automated optical inspection system is integrated in assembly line to identify the errors and emerging process trends of product manufacturing.

Moreover, growing demand across the globe, inline automated optical inspection system technique are using fast and accurate inspection of printed circuit board and electronic assemblies without manufacturing faults. On the basis of application market is fragmented into consumer electronics, telecommunication and automotive among others. Increasing the usage of electronics product in different application such as aerospace, defense, healthcare, others for high quality electronic component application is significantly contributed to growth of inline automated optical system market during the forecast period.

Moreover, telecommunication and automotive industry is using this technology in their product line to manufacturer different types of component which is predictable to dominate the market during the forecast period. Furthermore, in automotive application different types of adoption and innovation of new technologies in smart product technology is using to detect difficult problem in product manufacturing which is boosting the growth of this product market.

In addition, increasing demand for high-quality products is promising manufacturers to implement Inline AOI Systems in manufacturing product line is also predicted to drive the market growth of this product market at an exponential rate in the coming years. The development in medical electronics presents huge progression prospective and adoption of new technological advancement in medical equipment is using this technology which is an opportunity to growing this product market during the next eight years.

Geographically, the light sensors market is segregated into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa (MEA) and Latin America. In addition, in terms of revenue North America holds the largest market share in the inline automated optical system market as of 2015. Asia Pacific is forecast to witness the most promising market in the coming years, owing to increasing number of automotive and electronics manufacturers.

Asia Pacific is expected to become the most promising region with second highest market share followed by other regions. Within Asia Pacific ever-changing consumer needs in smart electronic product segment market is the significant factor influencing the market growth for this product market.

Major players operating in the inline AOI system market includes Eltraco (Denmark), MEK Americas LLC (U.S), AOI Systems (U.K), Nordson Corp. (U.S), Viscom AG (Germany), Omron Corporation (Japan), Koh Young Technology Inc. (South Korea), CyberOptics Corporation (U.S.) and MIRTEC (U.K) among others.