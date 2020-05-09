Inkjet Papers and Films Industry Projections, SWOT Analysis, Trends and Forecast by 2024 – Market Research Report 2019

Inkjet paper is a special paper which is classified by its weight, brightness, smoothness and opacity designed for inkjet printers. It is manufactured from high quality deinked pulp or chemical pulp and possesses good dimensional stability. Additionally, inkjet papers and films possess good surface strength and excellent surface smoothness. Inkjet papers can be bifurcated as glossy, semi-matte, semi-gloss, satin and matte finishes. The thickness of the inkjet paper varies over a wide range. Glossy inkjet papers are made by multi-coating, resin coating or cast coating on a lamination paper. Matte inkjet papers are made by using silica and polyvinyl alcohol. These papers can be used for double sided printing and single side printing.

Photo paper is a type of inkjet paper designed for reproduction of photographs. It is extremely bright and is coated with highly absorbent material that limits diffusion of ink away from the point of contact. These photo papers are used for more critical work and have advanced coatings with quick-drying properties.

Epson, HP and OJI captured the top three revenue share spots in the Inkjet Papers and Films market in 2014. Epson dominated with 14.88 percent revenue share, followed by HP with 9.51 percent revenue share and OIJ with 5.73 percent revenue share.

Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the clear global recovery trend, investors are still optimistic about this area, in future still more new investment will enter into the field. Technology and cost are two major problems.

According to this study, over the next five years the Inkjet Papers and Films market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Inkjet Papers and Films business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Inkjet Papers and Films market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Inkjet Papers and Films value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type:

Matte Paper

Glossy Paper

Semi-gloss Paper

Inkjet Films

Other Types

Segmentation by application:

Household

Commercial

Industry

Others

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market.

The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Epson

HP

OJI

Fujifilm

Kodak

Canon

MPM

Canson

Staples

Konica

Fantac

Sun Paper

Nanjing Oracle

Deli

Hefei Sino

Ulano

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Inkjet Papers and Films consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Inkjet Papers and Films market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Inkjet Papers and Films manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Inkjet Papers and Films with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Inkjet Papers and Films submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Major Point of TOC:

Chapter One: Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Inkjet Papers and Films Consumption 2014-2024

2.1.2 Inkjet Papers and Films Consumption CAGR by Region

Chapter Three: Global Inkjet Papers and Films by Players

3.1 Global Inkjet Papers and Films Sales Market Share by Players

3.1.1 Global Inkjet Papers and Films Sales by Players (2017-2019)

3.1.2 Global Inkjet Papers and Films Sales Market Share by Players (2017-2019)

Chapter Four: Inkjet Papers and Films by Regions

4.1 Inkjet Papers and Films by Regions

4.1.1 Global Inkjet Papers and Films Consumption by Regions

4.1.2 Global Inkjet Papers and Films Value by Regions

Chapter Five: Americas

Chapter Six: APAC

Chapter Seven: Europe

Chapter Eight: Middle East & Africa

Chapter Nine: Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

Chapter Ten: Marketing, Distributors and Customer

Chapter Eleven: Global Inkjet Papers and Films Market Forecast

