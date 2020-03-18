Injection Molding Machine Market Offers High Levels of Accuracy, Flexibility, Efficiency, Energy Saving and Speed to the Manufacturers, Latest Updates 2019

Search4Research.com adds latest research report on “Injection Molding Machine Market”, it includes and classifies the Global Injection Molding Machine Market in a precise manner to offer detailed insights about the aspects responsible for augmenting as well as future trends and growth prospect details for business development.

Global Injection Molding Machine Market was valued at USD 18.22 Billion in 2018 and is analyzed to expand to USD 23.26 Billion by the end of 2026. The market is expected to register a CAGR of 3.1% during the forecast period 2018 to 2026. Injection molding machine is used to manufacture products made out of glass, ceramic, metal or rubber. The machine consists of two units namely, the clamping unit and the injection unit. The machine offers high levels of accuracy, flexibility, efficiency, energy saving and speed to the manufacturers.

The global Injection Molding Machine market is driven owing to the high demand from the packaging and consumer goods industry globally and automotive industry in the APAC region coupled with the advancements in injection molding technology thereby leading to high energy saving. However, high hydraulic and heating pressure requirements as well as the machine being less economical for small manufactures hinder the market growth.



Asia Pacific dominated the global Injection Molding Machine market due to high demand from the automotive industry as well as the consumer goods and packaging industries. North America and Europe are the second and third largest markets respectively for Injection Molding Machine market.

The global Injection Molding Machine market is segmented into product, machine type, end-users and region. On the basis of the product the market is further bifurcated into rubber, metal and plastic. On the basis of machine type, the global Injection Molding Machine market is categorized into hydraulic, all-electric, and hybrid. In addition, the global Injection Molding Machine market is classified on the basis of end-users into automotive, packaging, consumer good and others. Based on the geography the market is further segregated into North America, Latin America, Europe and Asia Pacific.



The major players associated with the global Injection Molding Machine market are Arburg GmbH & Co. KG, Haitian International Holdings Limited, Engel Austria GmbH, Chen Hsong Holdings Limited, Milacron Holdings Corp., Sumitomo (SHI) Demag Plastics Machinery GmbH, Nissei Plastic Industrial Co. Limited, Husky Injection Molding Systems Ltd., and Toyo Machinery & Metal Co. Ltd. among others.

