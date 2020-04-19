Injection Molding Machine Market 2025 | Top Companies : Husky Injection Molding Systems Ltd., Dongshin Hydraulic Co., Ltd., Kraussmaffei Group GmbH, Engel Austria GmbH, Arburg GmbH & Co. Kg, Nissei Plastic Industrial Co., Ltd.

Global Injection Molding Machine Market By Product Type (Plastic, Rubber, Metal, Ceramic, Others), Machine Type ( Hydraulic, All-Electric, Hybrid ), Clamping Force (0–200 Ton-Force, 201–500 Ton-Force, Above 500 Ton-Force), End-Use Industry (Automotive, Consumer Goods, Packaging, Healthcare, Electrical & Electronics), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025

Market Analysis: Global Injection Molding Machine Market

The global injection molding machine market is expected to reach USD 20.14 billion by 2025, from USD 16.83 billion in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 2.5% during the forecast by 2025.

Key Market Competitors: Global Injection Molding Machine Market

The key players operating in the global injection molding machine market are –

Haitian International Holdings Limited

Chen Hsong Holdings Limited

Engel Austria GmbH

Sumitomo Heavy Industries Limited

Milacron Holdings Corp.

Arburg GmbH & Co. Kg

Nissei Plastic Industrial Co. Ltd.

Husky Injection Molding Systems Ltd.

Dongshin Hydraulic Co. Ltd.

Kraussmaffei Group GmbH

Negri Bossi S.P.A.

Nigata Machine Techno Company, Ltd.

Huarong Plastic Machinery Co., Ltd.

Fu Chun Shin Machinery Manufacture Co., Ltd.

Toshiba Machine Co. Ltd.

Oima SRL

P. Injection SRL

Toyo Machinery & Metal Co. Ltd.

Boco Pardubice Machines S.R.O.

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Plastic Technology Co., Ltd.

Woojin Plaimm Co. Ltd.

Borche North America Inc.

Market Definition: Global Injection Molding Machine Market

Injection molding machine play out the injection shaping procedure, which is for the most part used to make plastic parts nonetheless, they can likewise be utilized to make items or parts made of different materials separated from plastic. The injection shaping procedure can be utilized to fabricate a wide assortment of parts or items, which may differ incredibly in their structures, measurements, and end-utilize applications.

Market drivers:

Demand from the packaging sector

Rising awareness about energy saving

Growing automotive industry in developing countries

Advancements in injection molding technology

Market restraints:

High heating and hydraulic pressure

Less economical for small production capacities

Market Segmentation: Global Injection Molding Machine Market

By Product Type Plastic Thermoplastics Thermosets Rubber Metal Powder Liquid Ceramic Others

By Machine Type Hydraulic Injection Molding Machine All-Electric Injection Molding Machine Hybrid Injection Molding Machine

By Clamping Force 0–200 Ton-Force 201–500 Ton-Force Above 500 Ton-Force

By End-Use Industry Automotive Consumer Goods Packaging Healthcare Electrical & Electronics Others

By Geography North America US Canada Mexico South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Turkey Belgium Netherlands Switzerland Rest of Europe Asia-Pacific Japan China South Korea India Australia Singapore Thailand Malaysia Indonesia Philippines Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa South Africa Egypt Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates Israel Rest of Middle East & Africa



Competitive Landscape: Global Injection Molding Machine Market

The global injection molding machine market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of spray adhesives market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa. In, July 2018, Engel Group launched the LIT Pilot Factory in collaboration with partners in Austria. This will create new possibilities under practical conditions, gather experience together with our partners, continue researching the challenges of horizontal networking, and develop new solutions.

Key Insights in the report:

Historical and current market size and projection up to 2025

Market trends impacting the growth of the global injection molding machine market

Analyze and forecast the injection molding machine market on the basis of product type, machine type, clamping force and end-user industry.

Trends of key regional and country-level markets for product type, machine type, clamping force and end-user industry.

Company profiling of key players which includes business operations, product and services, geographic presence, recent developments and key financial analysis

