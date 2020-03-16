Injectable Drug Delivery Devices Market Showing Growth of 11.5% During the Forecast Period Till 2023 – An Exclusive Report Published on Reportocean.com

Injectable Drug Delivery Devices Market Information by By Devices (Conventional Injection Devices, Self-Injection Devices), By Therapeutic Application (Autoimmune Diseases, Hormonal Disorders, Cancer), By Usage Pattern (Curative pattern, Immunization), By Site of Delivery (Intramuscular, Subcutaneous, Intradermal), By Distribution Channel (Hospital & Retail Pharmacies, Online platforms), By Facility of Use (Hospitals and Clinics, Home Care Settings) and By Region – Global Forecasts till 2023

Market analysis

Advances in technology and innovation are permitting their use in progressively complex delivery systems. A range of gadgets fall under the section of injectable drug delivery devices including needle-free injectors, auto and pen injectors and conventional syringes. Interest for such gadgets has kept on expanding lately as they are being utilized to treatment of ailments that seeing a high rate of prevalence. Presentation of cutting edge gadgets with predominant functional abilities is positively affecting the global injectable drug delivery devices market. Other factor that can be connected with the market’s development incorporate expanding pervasiveness of interminable sicknesses, developing appropriation of self-injectable gadgets, and rising FDA endorsements. The market has recorded the growth rate of 11.5% during the forecast period (2018-2023).

Market segmentation

Based on its devices, the global injectable drug delivery devices market is divided into self-injection and conventional injection devices. On the basis of its therapeutic application, the market is sectioned as cancer, hormonal disorders and autoimmune diseases. By usage pattern, it is classified as immunization and curative pattern. Based on its site of delivery, the market is segmented as subcutaneous, intramuscular and intradermal. By facility of use, the market is divided as hospital and retail pharmacies and online platforms. Based on its facility of use, the market is categorized into home care settings and hospitals and clinics.

Regional analysis

Geographically, the global injectable drug delivery devices market is divided into global regions like Europe, North America, Asia- Pacific, Middle East, LATAM, and Africa.

Major players

Becton, Dickinson and Company, Eli Lilly and Company, F.Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Eisai Co., Ltd., Antares Pharma, AstraZeneca, among others are the major players in the global injectable drug delivery devices market.

Table of Contents:

1 Report Prologue

2 Market Introduction

2.1 Scope of Study

2.2 Research Objective

2.3 List of Assumptions

3 Research Methodology

3.1 Research Process

3.2 Primary Research

3.3 Secondary Research

3.4 Market Size Estimation

4 Market Dynamics

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Drivers

4.2.1 Increasing prevalence of chronic diseases

4.2.2 Growing adoption of self-injectable devices

4.2.3 Rising FDA approvals

4.2.4 Drivers Impact Analysis

4.3 Restraints

4.3.1 Risks of cross-contamination

4.3.2 Increasing cost of high-end products

4.3.3 Restraints Impact Analysis

4.4 Opportunity

4.4.1 Increasing campaigns of vaccination in developing economies of the Asia-Pacific region

4.5 Macroeconomic Indicators

4.6 Market Trend

4.6.1 Increasing use of auto-injectors against allergies

5 Market Factor Analysis

5.1 Value Chain Analysis

5.1.1 R&D and Designing

5.1.2 Manufacturing

5.1.3 Distribution & Sales

5.1.4 Post-Sales Review

5.2 Porter’s Five Forces Model

5.2.1 Threat of New Entrants

5.2.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.2.3 Threat of Substitutes

5.2.4 Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.2.5 Intensity of Rivalry

5.3 Investment Opportunities

5.4 Pricing Analysis

5.5 Demand & Supply: Gap Analysis

6 Global Injectable Drug Delivery Devices Market, By Devices

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Conventional Injection Devices

6.3 Self-Injection Devices

7 Global Injectable Drug Delivery Devices Market, By Therapeutic Application

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Autoimmune Diseases

7.3 Hormonal Disorders

7.4 Cancer

8 Global Injectable Drug Delivery Devices Market, By Usage Pattern

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Curative pattern

8.3 Immunization

9 Global Injectable Drug Delivery Devices Market, By Site of Delivery

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Intramuscular

9.3 Subcutaneous

9.4 Intra Dermal

10 Global Injectable Drug Delivery Devices Market, By Distribution Channel

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Hospital & Retail Pharmacies

10.3 Online Platforms

11 Global Injectable Drug Delivery Devices Market, By Facility of Use

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Hospitals and Clinics

11.3 Home Care Settings

12 Global Injectable Drug Delivery Devices Market, By Region

12.1 Introduction

12.2 Americas

12.2.1 North America

12.2.1.1 U.S

12.2.1.2 Canada

12.2.1.3 South America

12.3 Europe

12.3.1 Western Europe

12.3.1.1 Germany

12.3.1.2 U.K

12.3.1.3 France

Continue……

