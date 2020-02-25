Inguinal Hernia Market Research Overview, Size, Share, Opportunities, Statistics, Global Industry Forecast to 2023

Market Highlights:

Inguinal hernia is a condition in which a part of small intestine bulges through its walls. It is one of the types of hernia, which is the most common in both the developing and developed countries across the globe.

The global inguinal hernia market is expected to show a high growth over the forecast period owing to rising number of patients with inguinal hernia and increasing number of surgical procedures performed for hernia repair. Furthermore, growing demand for hernia repair devices boost the market growth. However, high cost hernia repair devices restrains the growth of the market in nations in Africans region and other developing countries.

The global inguinal hernia market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.7% during the forecast period.

Taste the market data and market information presented through more than 120 market data tables and figures spread over 200 pages of the project report. Avail the in-depth table of content TOC & market synopsis on “Inguinal hernia market research report–Global forecast till 2023.”

Get a Free Sample @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/inguinal-hernia-market-4418

Major Players :

Some of the key players in the global market are

Ethicon, Inc. (U.S.)

Medtronic (U.S.)

R. Bard, Inc. (U.S.)

Atrium (U.S.)

L. Gore & Associates Inc. (U.S.)

Acelity (U.S.)

and B Braun Melsungen AG (Germany).

Segmentation:

The global inguinal hernia market is segmented on the basis of type, diagnosis, treatment and hernia mesh devices.

On the basis of types, market is segmented into direct and indirect hernia.

On the basis of diagnosis, the market is segmented into physical examination and imaging test. Imaging tests is further segmented into abdominal ultrasound, CT scan and Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI).

On the basis of treatment, the market is segmented into open hernia repair, laparoscopy, and others.

On the basis of hernia mesh devices, the market is segmented into synthetic mesh, and biologic mesh.

Regional Analysis:

America is the largest market for inguinal hernia owing to rising prevalence in the U.S. and increasing surgical procedures cases such as groin hernia repair.

Europe is the second largest market owing to increasing prevalence of inguinal hernia and extensive demand for hernia repair devices. The U.K is expected to be the largest market in Europe over the review period. According to the New England Journal of Medicine, in 2014 more than 90,000 surgical intervention for inguinal hernia were performed in Europe.

In Asia Pacific, rising demand for laparoscopic procedures for inguinal hernia. India is expected to be the largest market in Asia Pacific followed by China and Japan.

The Middle East & Africa also shows a steady rise in the market owing to extensive use of hernia mesh devices for surgeries in the Middle East. In the Middle East, Iran is expected to be the largest market followed by Saudi Arabia. In Africa, high cost of hernia repair restrained the market growth.

Access Complete Report and TOC Exclusively @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/inguinal-hernia-market-4418

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

Contact:

Market Research Future

Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers

Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar,

Pune – 411028

Maharashtra, India

+1 646 845 9312

Email: [email protected]