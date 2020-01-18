Ingredient Insights: Energy and Performance-Opportunities to Capitalize on Demand for Sports Nutrition Products using On-Trend and Emerging Ingredients

This research is part of GlobalData’s Ingredients Insights series, which explores how brands and manufacturers can address key areas of health through reformulation. This report looks at the theme of energy and performance, highlighting how food and drink brands can address demand for more functional and targeted products that help fuel fitness and active lifestyles.

Fitness has become an important priority for many consumers, and this is evident in the growing number of gym memberships in many places, such as the US. Therefore, health and fitness are key purchase drivers across food and drink and sports nutrition brands must innovate and reformulate to address demand.

Get Sample Copy of this [email protected] http://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2376367

Key Players:

Kerry

GS15–4

Pisane

Blue Diamond

Abakus Foods

Lucozade

Burt’s Bees

The Protein Works

Natural Nutrients

VeganSmart

Mizone

Energon

MyProtein

Scope:

– 52% of global consumers often feel like they need an energy boost to get them through the day.

— 41% say that one of their main motivations for exercising is to support general health; 39% say they do so to look or feel good, while 38% this about losing weight or burning fat.

— 36% of global consumers prioritize “high-protein” claims when choosing food/drinks before exercising; 38% prioritize “hydrating” claims after exercise.

Reasons to buy:

– Understand the relevant consumer trends and attitudes that drive and support ingredient innovation success so you can tap into what is really impacting the sports nutrition industry.

— Gain a broader appreciation of on-trend ingredients that align with consumer interests and demands.

— Access valuable ingredient strategic take-outs to help direct future decision-making and inform new product development.

Make an Inquiry before [email protected] http://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/enquiry-before-buying/2376367

Key Points from TOC:

1. Introduction

2. Consumer Trends

3. Ingredients Spotlight

4. Innovation: How are Brands Meeting Demand for Energy and Performance?

5. The Future: Opportunities

6. Appendix

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Info:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager — Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas — 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (214) 884–6817; +912064101019

Email id: [email protected]