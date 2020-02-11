Ingredient Authentication Testing Solutions Market Using Technology to Enhance the Global Market, 2025

In 2018, the global Ingredient Authentication Testing Solutions market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Ingredient Authentication Testing Solutions status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Ingredient Authentication Testing Solutions development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Agilent Technologies, Inc.
Qiagen N.V.
Authen Technologies
TV Rheinland Group
Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
Bureau Veritas S.A.
Eurofins Central Analytical Laboratories
Accugen Laboratories, Inc.
Adpen Laboratories Inc.
Vanguard Sciences
Genon Laboratories Ltd
Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.
IDEXX Laboratories Inc.
Overseas Merchandise Inspection Co., Ltd.
Merieux Nutrisciences Corporation
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Polymerase Chain Reaction
Chromatography
Spectroscopy
Market segment by Application, split into
Military
Medical
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
