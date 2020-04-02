Ingestible Sensors Market to Witness Exponential Growth by 2024

Ingestible sensors is an innovative technologically advanced product of digital medical industry. Ingestible Sensors are pills that have the ability to detect various bodily functions and activities, medication check, heart rate and blood pressure. It has three components sensors, data recorder, and software. These ingestible sensors help patients receive real-time information and address the unaware issues which are sometimes not answered by doctors. The ingestible sensor works as soon as the sensor enabled pill is consumed. This pill sends signals to the patch, which helps to detect the duration in which the pill was consumed.

As the data is recorded, the information is being displayed with the help of linked discover application that can be downloaded on a mobile device. With the help of this application patients can analyze the data and work accordingly, this helps them to decide if there is any need to visit a healthcare provider, taking medication on time and others. The ingestible sensors market is driven by increasing prevalence of chronic conditions and advancement in technology.

According to the Centers for Disease and Control of Infection, there are more than one-third (36.5%) of U.S. adults that suffer from obesity. Obesity-related conditions comprise of diabetes, heart disease, stroke, certain types of cancer, and some of these are leading causes of preventable death. IN U.S., the incidence rate of chronic conditions such as heart disease, cancer, type 2 diabetes, obesity, arthritis and others are among the most common of all health problems. In 2012, 117 Mn people suffered from one or more chronic health conditions. Moreover due to benefits such as cost-effective products, growing population of immune compromised individuals and others, the physician is prescribing these products. The patient education program is conducted by government and companies for creating the awareness among the general population. However Ingestible sensors market has some restraints such as low adoption for these products may hinder the growth of the Ingestible sensors market.

