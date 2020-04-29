Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) Market is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 22.1% during the forecast period from 2015 to 2022

Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) provides virtualized computing resources through the World Wide Web. In IaaS, the user utilizes the resources of the third-party vendor which are remotely located and consist of hardware, software, servers, storage, and other necessary infrastructure. This makes IaaS highly suitable for a variety of workloads that are temporary, experimental, or change unexpectedly. The global IaaS market is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 22.1% during the forecast period from 2015 to 2022. The global IaaS market was valued at US$ 15.6 Bn in 2014.

Rising demand for disaster-as-a service is expected to be a key factor driving the IaaS market’s growth. Also, increasing adoption among small and medium-sized businesses due to the technology’s low CAPEX and minimal set-up requirements is expected to fuel the market’s growth in the near term. Furthermore, rising demand for high business flexibility and hybrid cloud computing solutions is anticipated to drive the market’s growth worldwide. However, cloud data security is expected to be the key factor restraining the market growth. In addition, concerns such as data privacy and vendor lock-in are expected to curb market growth. On a global scale, lucrative opportunities are expected to emerge in the APAC region with increasing IT requirements, especially in emerging economies such as China and India. Furthermore, the increasing number of handheld devices, such as mobiles, smartphones, and tablets are providing better accessibility for IaaS services, subsequently driving market growth.

Read Report Sample @

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=6604

The global IaaS market is segmented on the basis of implementation type, service type, and end-users. On the basis of implementation type, the IaaS market is segmented into private cloud, public cloud, and hybrid cloud solutions. In 2014, private cloud solutions was the leading market, followed by public and hybrid solutions. The demand for private and hybrid cloud solutions is expected to be largely contributed by big organizations with high investment capabilities. However, micro, small, and medium-sized businesses are expected to prefer public IaaS solutions, as a low-cost services alternative. In the near term, due to growing IT complexities, hybrid IaaS solutions are expected to witness faster growth, with enterprises looking for low-cost, flexible, and efficient IaaS solutions.

In terms of service type, the global IaaS market is segmented into Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS), Compute as a Service (CaaS), Storage as a Service (STaaS), Data Center as a Service (DCaaS), Desktop as a Service (DaaS), and Application Hosting as a Service. In 2014, due to huge demand for data backup and storage, the STaaS segment emerged as the highest revenue contributor in comparison to other services. DRaaS is expected to see a higher growth rate than other services, as increasing incidences of downtime around the world have boosted demand for back-up and data security.

Read Report Brochure @

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=6604

On the basis of end-users, the global IaaS market is classified into large enterprises, small & medium enterprises, and others. The others segment consisted of the public, retail, and hospitality sectors. In 2014, the large enterprises segment led the adoption of IaaS solutions. However, with increasing awareness among small and medium-scale businesses, the small & medium enterprises segment is expected to see higher growth rates in the coming years.

The key players profiled in this report include Amazon Web Services, Inc., Oracle Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Datapipe, Inc., VMware, Inc., Hewlett-Packard Development Company, LP, Google, Inc., Virtustream, Inc., Verizon Communications, Inc., Dimension Data Plc, Fujitsu Ltd., IBM Corporation, Rackspace, Inc., Interoute Communications Ltd., Computer Science Corporation, NTT Communications Corp., Fujitsu Ltd., Joyent, Inc., and CenturyLink, Inc.