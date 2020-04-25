Infrared Search & Track System Market worth 5.95 Billion US$ till 2021 | Global Forecast, Trends, Opportunity and Industry Analysis

The Global Infrared Search & Track (IRST) System Market is committed fulfilling the requirements of the clients by giving them thorough insights into the market. An exclusive data offered in this report is collected by research and industry experts team.

The Infrared Search & Track (IRST) System Market is projected to grow from an estimated US$ 4.47 Billion in 2017 to US$ 5.95 Billion by 2021, at a CAGR of 5.88% from 2017 to 2022. Increasing need for enhanced situational awareness and enhanced security and immunity over radars is expected to drive the market in the coming years.

Most Popular Companies profiled in the Infrared Search & Track (IRST) System Market include are Thales Group (France), Safran S.A. (France), Rheinmetall AG. (Germany), Aselsan A.S. (Turkey), Leonardo S.p.A. (Italy), Lockheed Martin Corporation (U.S.), Northrop Grumman Corporation (U.S.),and HGH Systemes Infrarouges SAS (France).

“Based on platform, the airborne segment is estimated to be the largest segment of the market in 2017”

Based on platform, the airborne segment is estimated to be the largest segment of the IRST system market in 2017.The growth is attributed to the increased modernization of defense aircraft and requirement of systems which can go beyond stealth technology to enable detection of stealth aircraft, has led to an increase in the demand for the IRST system.

“Based on end user, the defense segment is estimated to be the largest segment of the market in 2017”

Based on systems, the defense segment is estimated to be the largest segment of the IRST system market in 2017. An increasing number of aircraft modernization programs, increasing procurement of military equipment, and rise in defense budgets globally are the key factors anticipated to propel the demand for IRST system.

“Based on components, the scanning head segment is estimated to be the largest segment of the market in 2017”

Based on components, the scanning head segment is estimated to be the largest segment of the IRST system market in 2017. The growth is attributed to the importance of infrared search and tracking as well as the modernization of systems used in warfare. The defense industry is undergoing major transformations, and numerous technological advancements have been undertaken by market players in order to cater to the needs of the defense forces.

“Europe is estimated to be the largest market for IRST system in 2017”

Europe is estimated to lead the Infrared Search & Track System Market in 2017, and Russia leads the market in Europe. Factors responsible for this leading position of Europe are the defense aircraft modernization programs and increasing demand for situational awareness. Russia is expected to drive the European IRST system market.

Breakdown of primary participants’ profile:

By Company Type: Tier 1 – 35%, Tier 2 – 45%, Tier 3 – 20%

By Designation: C level – 35%, Director level – 25%, Others – 40%

By Region: North America –45%, Europe – 20%, Asia-Pacific – 30%, RoW – 5%

Reason to access this report:

Market Penetration : Comprehensive information regarding the competitive landscape in the IRST system market

: Comprehensive information regarding the competitive landscape in the IRST system market Market Sizing : Market size in the financial year 2015-2016 and projection of the market size between 2017 and 2022

: Market size in the financial year 2015-2016 and projection of the market size between 2017 and 2022 Product Development/Innovation : Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, research & development activities, and new product launches in the IRST system market

: Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, research & development activities, and new product launches in the IRST system market Market Overview : Market dynamics and subsequent analysis of associated trends, drivers, restraints, and opportunities prevailing in the IRST system market

: Market dynamics and subsequent analysis of associated trends, drivers, restraints, and opportunities prevailing in the IRST system market Market Development : Comprehensive information about lucrative markets by analyzing markets for the IRST system across various regions

: Comprehensive information about lucrative markets by analyzing markets for the IRST system across various regions Market Diversification : Exhaustive information about new products, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the IRST system market

: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the IRST system market Regional Analysis : Factors influencing the market shares of North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World

: Factors influencing the market shares of North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of strategies, products, and manufacturing capabilities of leading market players

