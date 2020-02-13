Infrared radiation (IR) is a type of electromagnetic radiation. These radiations are invisible to human eyes as their wavelength range does not fall under visible range of human. Hence, their existence can only feel in the form of heat by human. Infrared emitter and receiver is a system which is used to operate an electronic device wirelessly, means remotely. When IR emitter transfers the signal to IR receiver, it senses modulated IR pulses and convert them into electrical signal. Infrared emitters are small wired transmitters for repeating an infrared signal from remote to an electronics device with reliability. IR emitters of each type are typically consists of a mono 3.5 mm jack attached to the transmitter. Infrared emitters are used in various applications such as in remote control, infrared radiations are used to operate an electronics devices. Also, infrared emitters help to control portable infrared instruments, consumer electronic devices, and industrial equipment. In industrial applications infrared sensors are used for temperature sensing and temperature monitoring.

The global infrared emitters market is primarily driven by wide range of applications in various industries such as industry, defense, automotive, media & entertainment, and consumer electronics among others. Incorporation of advanced features in military services such as night vision equipment, which is used for security and surveillance purpose when there is insufficient visible light to see. Infrared LEDs are also used in security camera, to capture the images in both day and night time. With increase in threat of terrorism, the expenditure on security and surveillance is increasing gradually which is leading to the growth of infrared emitters market.

Moreover, IR emitters are widely used in consumer electronics devices such as in television, set-top box, DVD players, electrical appliances, and air conditioner among other. As a result of these factors, infrared emitters market is expected to have a significant growth in coming years. In many industrial applications Infrared emitters and modules are used in industrial heat processes such as, cutting of material, welding of material, laminating of material, and others. As emitter and module are perfectly tuned to each other, modular systems are the ideal solution for industrial infrared applications. Considering this factor, industrial applications in heat process is expected to increase the demand for the market.

Infrared radiation which are transmitted through emitters are harmful for human eyes and skin. Hence, direct exposure to infrared radiation or sunlight for long period of time can damage to human eyes and skin which is acting as a restraining factor to the market. However, IR emitter which is an important part of IR sensor and used in IR imaging device is expected to offer significant growth opportunity to the global infrared emitters market due to its growing demand in thermal imaging cameras.

The global infrared emitters market has been segmented based on type, end-use industry, and geography. Based on type, the global infrared emitters market is classified into near IR, short wave infrared radiation and others. Based on end-use industry, the market can be segmented into automotive, consumer electronics, industry, defense, media & entertainment, and healthcare among others. Based on geography, the market is further segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America.

Some of the key players operating in the global infrared emitters market with significant developments include Texas Instruments, Honeywell International, OSRAM Opto Semiconductors GmbH, Rohm Semiconductor, Vishay Intertechnology, Inc., TT Electronics (OPTEK Technology, Inc.), OPTRON GROUP, LASER COMPONENTS, Light-On Technology, and Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. among others.