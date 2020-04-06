Infotainment Terminal Market Rugged Expansion Foreseen by 2019-2026

Internet and web technology have become an important part of personal and profession life. People connect with the internet for work as well as for entertainment, using the computer to connect with web services for videos, news, shopping, and to participate in online communities. Infotainment terminals are more advance computer/ display technology with artificial intelligent to provide the information services and entertainment feature to users. Infotainment terminals include advance computing displays which provide information to customers with some entertaining features to improve their service experience.

It is widely used by the healthcare industry to provide a quality operating platform for the internet with smart display. Patient infotainment are bedside terminals which allow patients to watch TV and movies, play games, make important phone calls, and communicate via the internet. It is also used for web browsing, to send emails, and to alert the hospital staff in case of an emergency.

These infotainment terminals are also widely used in the retail sector to provide self-service facility to customers, interactive kiosks, and advertising in malls and shops. Infotainment terminals provide different operating functions to customers to enhance their experience. Operating functions such as entertainment and information, radio, audio or video, broadcast and via storage media, radio data system, and satellite reception technology is used to deliver services to patients and users.

Growing demand for advance infotainment displays among healthcare and car manufacturing companies to provide functionally advance dashboards are driving the market growth of infotainment terminals. Several solution vendors are adopting new trends in infotainment terminals by providing the system with voice control function. Voice control is expected to be more useful for physically disabled patients in hospitals, catering to their entertainment and in emergency conditions to communicate with hospital staff.

These features are expected to drive the infotainment terminal market. Increasing demand for infotainment systems from different sectors are creating opportunities for solution providers to expand their customer base in infotainment systems. It also creates opportunities in term of revenue from different sectors. However, high cost of latest infotainment terminal technology with transparent displays and quantum dot displays hinders the market growth.