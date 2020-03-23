Information Security Market Trends, Size, Share and Growth Analysis 2019-2025

In 2018, the global Information Security market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 31% during 2019-2025.

The key players covered in this study

CNL

NICE Systems

Tyco international

Vidsys

Axxon Soft

Genetec

Intergraph

Milestone System

PRYSM Software

Verint Systems

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

PSIM+

PSIM

PSIM lite

Market segment by Application, split into

Critical Infrastructure

First Responders

Commercial

Other

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Information Security status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Information Security development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Information Security are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.