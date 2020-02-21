Information Security Consulting Market : Evolving Technology, Trends and Industry Analysis (2017-2027)

Information Security Consulting has grown significantly in many enterprises as Information Security Consulting service providers enable enterprises to assess and analyze its IT infrastructures and identify vulnerabilities and possible threats. As many enterprises sensitive data is stored in a cloud-based platform, there is increase in demand for Information Technology (IT) Security Consulting enterprise. Network security is growing in the market, due to its growing need to secure the complex networks of many enterprises, where the enterprise will secure their sensitive data.

In addition to that, cyber-attacks on business network have brought online security of personal information to the forefront of customers concerns. Individuals are becoming more concerned with their personal information is secured online or not. Many institutions, and the government are investing in IT security products and consulting to secure their data. Therefore, information security consulting service plays a vital role in terms of installing security solutions in premises.

Information Security ConsultingMarket: Drivers and Challenges

The increase in cyber-attacks and rising concern of information security for enterprises are the major driving growth for Information Security Consulting market. Therefore, many enterprises have rapidly adopted Information Security Consulting to ensure confidentiality, integrity and availability of enterprise data. The implementation of cyber security solutions is a complex process therefore it needs expert guidance so that users can take overall advantages of these solutions. Hence, Information Security Consulting services helps them to install these solutions by offering valuable guidelines.

Another driving factor for Information Security Consulting Market is widespread use of Mobile devices including laptop and tablets which generate a huge amount of data, which is needed to be stored in a secure manner.

In Contrast to this, increasing complexity of network infrastructure, exposure to the various threats and advanced cyber-attack techniques have restrained the growth of Information Security Consulting Market.

Information Security ConsultingMarket: Segmentation

Segmentation on the basis of deployment:

On-Premises

Cloud based

Segmentation on the basis of type:

Network Security

Application Security

Cloud Security

Others

Segmentation on the basis of industry:

IT and Telecommunications

Manufacturing

Transportation and Logistics

Defense and Government

BFSI

Healthcare

Retail

Energy and Utilities

Others

Information Security ConsultingMarket: key players

Some of the key players in Information Security Market are, IBM Corporation, Hewlett-Packard Development Company, Booz Allen Hamilton, Inc., EMC Corporation, Ernst & Young Global Limited, Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited, KPMG International Cooperative, L.P., Atos SE, Dell SecureWorks, Inc. Accenture Plc, Optiv Security Inc. and BAE Systems.

Information Security ConsultingMarket: Regional Overview

Information Security Consulting Market is currently dominated by North America due to the technological advancements and early adoption of cyber security in this region.Asia Pacific Information Security Consulting Market is expected to have the highest growth rate during the forecast period.

