Influenza Vaccine Market Key Players, Trends, Sales, Supply, and Demand – P&S Intelligence

The global influenza vaccine market is growing significantly due increasing awareness about the pandemic influenza viruses and increasing government involvement for vaccination against influenza viruses.Massive unexplored influenza vaccine marketin the emerging economiesare creating ample opportunities for the global influenza vaccine marketto grow at a significant rate in the forecasted period.The advanced research and development facilities and new vaccine developments by the companies are propelling the demand for safe and efficacious influenza vaccine. Influenza (flu) is a respiratory disease caused by mainly two types of influenza viruses namely, influenza A and B viruses. Influenza A viruses are of two types based on the proteins on the surface of virus: hemagglutinin (H) and neuraminidase (N).

Influenza vaccine market can be categorized on the basis ofvaccines,type of influenza viruses, and end-users. On the basis of vaccines, the influenza vaccine market can be categorized as Fluzone/Vaxigrip, Anflu, FluMist, Fluarix, FluLaval, Fluvax/Afluria, Fluvirin, and others. Based on type of influenza viruses, the influenza vaccine market can categorized as influenza A viruses, influenza B viruses, and others. On the basis of end-users, the influenza vaccine market can be segmented as pediatrics and adults.

Some of the factors driving the growth of the global influenza vaccine market are increasing research and development activities,increasing investment by companies for the development of influenza vaccine, technological advancements in recombinant DNA technology, large number of population with no immunization against influenza viruses in emerging economies,increasing healthcare expenditure, and increasing involvement of government and non-government organizations.In addition, geriatric population and people suffering from chronic diseases are at higher risk of developing influenza virus infection; hence, aging population and increasing prevalence of chronic diseases are also driving the demand of influenza vaccine market. However, stringent regulatory framework and low accessibility to remote areas aresome of the factors restraining the growth of the global influenza vaccine market to some extent.

Some of the major players operating in the global influenza vaccine market are GlaxoSmithKline,Sanofi Pasteur, Inc., ID Biomedical Corporation, CSL Limited, Novartis, Protein Sciences Corporaton, MedImmune, LLC, Sinovac Biotech, Serum Institute of India, and Hualun Biologicalsamong others.