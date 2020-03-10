Infertility Treatment Market Reaching at US$ 2.2 Billion to 2023 – Study by IVF, Surrogate, Insemination for Fertility Clinics, Hospitals, Cryobanks End Users

Report on Infertility treatment market reveals the growth drivers – IVF, ICSI, Surrogate, Insemination, Laparoscopy, Tubal Ligation for demands the value due to female & male infertility treatment.

Infertility treatment market comprises several stakeholders like infertility treatment device manufacturers, medical device suppliers & distributors, healthcare service providers, and research laboratories. Demand side of this market characterized by increasing awareness among couples about benefits of infertility treatment procedures & growth in population.

Global infertility treatment market is projected to reach 2.2 billion by 2023 from USD 1.5 billion in 2018 at a CAGR of 8.0%. Growth in infertility treatment market can be attributed to factors like declining fertility rate & rising public awareness about various infertility treatment options. High procedural costs & unsupportive government regulations are major factors restricting market growth.

Geographically, infertility treatment market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), & Rest of the World. Europe market is expected to hold second-largest share during forecast period. Growth in this segment is mainly due to the declining fertility rate, growing number of fertility clinics, and increasing number of public-private investments.

Factors such as decreasing fertility rates, growing median age of first-time pregnancy, increase in healthcare expenditure, and presence of major players in this region (such as The Cooper Companies, Inc., Cook Group Incorporated, and Hamilton Throne Ltd.) are driving the growth of the infertility treatment market in North America.

Infertility treatment market report focuses on various levels of analysis—industry trends, market share of top players, & company profiles, which together form basic views & analyze competitive landscape, emerging segments of infertility treatment market, & high-growth regions & their drivers, restraints, challenges, & opportunities.

Infertility is one of the common conditions diagnosed among women. The growing female infertility rates, availability of a variety of treatment options, increasing awareness among women about infertility treatments, and the growing number of fertility centers are the major factors contributing to the growth of this segment.

Key factors attributed to large share of Infertility Treatment Market segment include limited risk of complications during pregnancy and high success rate achieved by the couple. Artificial insemination market subsegmented into three major types, namely, intrauterine insemination, intracervical insemination, and intratubal insemination. Intrauterine insemination segment holds largest share in artificial insemination segment.

