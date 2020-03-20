Infectious Disease Treatment Market Key Players, Trends, Sales, Supply, and Demand – P&S Intelligence

Infectious diseases are medical conditions or disorders caused by microorganisms such as bacteria, fungi, viruses and other parasites. Several organisms are present in and on human bodies. Some organisms are normally harmless and even helpful. However, under certain circumstances, some organisms cause diseases. Infectious diseases spread from one person to another. Moreover, some are transmitted by bites from insects and animals. Infectious diseases also occur by consumption of contaminated food and water.

The global infectious disease treatment market is segmented into antibacterial drugs, antifungal drugs, antiviral drugs and antiparasitic drugs. Antibacterial drugs segment covers tetracyclines, beta-lactams, aminoglycosides, macrolides, phenicols, sulfonamides and quinolones. Antifungal segment includes azoles, echinodians, pyrimidines, polyenes and allylamines. Antiviral drugs segment covers HIV, hepatitis B and C treatment drugs.

North America dominates the global infectious disease treatment market followed by Europe. The U.S., followed by Canada, is the largest market for infectious disease treatment in the North American region. Key driving factor for infectious disease treatment market in the region is increasing research activities on various types of diseases. Germany, France and the U.K. are some of the largest markets for infectious diseases in Europe. However, Asia-Pacific represents the fastest growing region in the global infectious disease treatment market. This is due to minimal wages and availability of skilled professionals in the region. These factors attract drug manufacturing companies to invest in the Asian countries. In addition, in developing countries, such as China and India, government has launched several programs and initiatives to increase awareness about infectious diseases. China, Japan and India are largest infectious disease treatment markets in the region.

However, patent expiry of various major drugs and presence of generic drugs are key restraint of the global infectious disease treatment market. Stringent regulations and legislations and side-effects of anti-infective drugs also hinder the growth of global infectious disease treatment market. Rapid product launches and increasing mergers and acquisitions between drug manufactures are emerging trends of the global infectious disease treatment market.

Some of the major competitors in the global infectious disease treatment market are F. Hoffmann-La Roche, GlaxoSmithKline, Merck, Johnson & Johnson, Pfizer, Gilead Sciences, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, AstraZeneca, Bayer AG, Novartis, Sanofi, AbbVie and Auritec Pharmaceuticals.