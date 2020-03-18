Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market Reaching at US$ 19.35 Billion Investment – Study by Hepatitis, Immunodiagnostics, NGS and Influenza

Report covers forecast & analysis for infectious disease diagnostics market study on local, global, regional level. Study provides historical data forecast 2018 to 2024 based on revenue. Study includes drivers & restraints for infectious disease diagnostics market along with impact they have on demand.

Infectious disease diagnostics market in this report is segmented by product& service, disease type, technology, end user, & region. Study tracks and analyzes competitive developments such as product launches& approvals, acquisitions, collaborations, agreements, partnerships, and expansions, and profiles key players and core competencies in the infectious disease diagnostics market.

The global infectious disease diagnostics market is expected to reach USD 19.35 billion by 2022 from USD 14.73 billion in 2017, at a CAGR of 5.6%. The base year considered for the study is 2016, and the forecast for the market size is provided for the period between 2017 and 2022.

“The assays, kits,& reagents segment accounted for the largest share in 2017.”

Geographically, Asia Pacific expected to register highest CAGR during forecast period. Growth of this regional segment can be attributed to growing GDPs & a significant rise in disposable income levels, increased healthcare spending by a larger population base, modernization of healthcare infrastructure, and rising penetration of cutting-edge clinical laboratory technologies (especially in rural areas).

Growth in infectious disease diagnostics market is primarily driven by the increasing global prevalence of infectious diseases, shift in focus from centralized laboratories to decentralized point-of-care testing, and growth in funding for research on infectious disease diagnostics. These players focus on inorganic strategies such as acquisitions, partnerships, agreements, collaborations and as well as organic strategies such as expansions and product launches & approvals to sustain their growth in the market.

The global infectious disease diagnostic market is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period due to increasing prevalence of infectious diseases, increased funding from various government and private organizations, and increasing demand for new diagnostic tests for the control of infectious diseases.

“Key players in infectious disease diagnostics market are Abbott (US), Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD) (US), biomérieux (France), Bio-Rad (US), and Roche (Switzerland).”

The infectious disease diagnostics market, we have included competitive landscape and analysis of Porter’s Five Forces model in the market. The study encompasses a market attractiveness analysis, where product type, test type, applications, end–user, and regional segmentation are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

Infectious disease diagnostics report provides company market share analysis in order to give a broader overview of key players in market. In addition, report also covers key strategic developments in market, including acquisitions & mergers, new type launch, agreements, partnerships, collaborations & joint ventures, research & development, regional expansion of major participants involved in market on the global and regional basis.

Global infectious disease diagnostics market is segmented into hospitals/clinical laboratories, reference laboratories, physician offices, academic/research institutes, and other end users. In 2017, the hospitals/clinical laboratories segment accounted for the largest share of the global market. Also, this segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period due to the large number of diagnostic tests carried out in hospitals.