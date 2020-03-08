Infection Surveillance Solutions Market Overview, Share, Growth Drivers and Forecast by 2024

Infection is the invasion and multiplication of microorganisms such as viruses, bacteria and parasites that are not normally present within the human body. An infection may cause no symptoms and be hidden, or it may cause symptoms and be clinically visible. An infection may remain localized, or it may spread through the blood or lymphatic vessels to become systemic (present in the entire body). The global infection surveillance solutions market is growing due to the emergence of diseases caused by microorganisms that were previously not known. The microorganisms living naturally within the body are not considered as infectious for example, bacteria that normally live within the mouth and intestine such as E. coli do not cause an infection to the body. Hospital associated infections such as urinary tract infection, surgical site infections and pneumonia are increasing due to the use of contaminated devices, patient clothing, and other materials used in hospitals and clinics. This has thus provoked healthcare professionals and hospitals to adopt infection surveillance solutions to identify possible infections during the time the patient remains in hospital, and to develop necessary preventive measures for the same. These infection surveillance solutions also aid in diagnosing antibiotic resistant organisms (AROs) and infections due to non-sterile medical devices.

The growth in the global infection surveillance solutions market is expected to be mainly due to the increasing incidence of HAIs; policies introduced by government for preventing these HAIs; and increase in expenditure in healthcare sector. According to World Health Organization (WHO), 9.9% of the gross domestic product (GDP) of the world was spent on healthcare in 2014. Furthermore, cost-effectiveness, and redundancy of clinical data and the increase in number of surgeries drive the growth of infection surveillance solutions market.

The introduction of cloud-based software into the infection surveillance solutions market and high growth in developing countries across Asia-Pacific and Latin America provide vast area of opportunities for players in the infection surveillance solutions market.

The key trend noticed in infection surveillance solutions market is the shift of healthcare providers towards automation in healthcare facilities and a growing demand for web-based solutions and mobile platforms.

In June, 2017, Wolters Kluwer announced that Point of Care (POC) Advisor, its real-time clinical surveillance and analytics platform, was to integrate the Natural Language Processing (NLP) solution from Hiteks Solutions, Inc. for inclusion of unstructured and structured documentation to make them immediately come into action. The purpose of the integration was to enable real-time analysis of physician notes for infection sources, presence of one or more diseases occurring at the same time and other clues to the presence of sepsis.

Some of the other key players in global market are, Premier Inc., Baxter International Inc., Gojo Industries, Inc., Truven Health Analytics (An IBM Company), DEB Group Ltd., Hygreen, Inc., Atlas Medical Software, and RL Solutions.

