Infection Prevention Products and Services Market to Witness a Pronounce Growth During 2018 to 2028

Infection prevention products and services are used in the healthcare industry for reducing the risk of hospital acquired diseases or surgical site infections among hospitalized patients. The use of infection prevention products and services including sterilization equipment, disinfectants, and surgical consumables is mandatory in many countries, where strict regulations vis-à-vis healthcare industrial applications are implemented by governing bodies.

Most end-users, including hospitals, clinics, clinical laboratories, and pharmaceutical companies, are adopting infection prevention products and services to protect their staff as well as patients from dangerous hospital acquired or surgical site infections, which is supporting growth of the infection prevention products and services market.

Infection Prevention Products and Services Market – Notable Developments

Cantel Medical, Getinge, Steris, Advanced Sterilization Products, Sotera Health, 3M, Mmm Group, Ecolab, Halyard Health, Matachana, Belimed, Pal International, Reckitt Benckiser, and Metrex Research are among the leading companies in the infection prevention products and services market.

Getinge AB – a Swedish medical technology company – introduced a patented DPTE® sterile transfer system, in October 2018, which consists of a Beta container or DPTE-BetaBag® and an Alpha port with secure interlock that can be used for safe manufacturing and transferring of medicine. The company declared DPTE-BetaBag is fully leak tight the patented sterile transfer system will enable end-users to safely move material through an isolator or sterile zone without having to break containment.

In February 2019, Cantel Medical Corporation – a U.S.-based medical equipment company in the infection prevention products and services market – announced the acquisition of Omnia S.p.A. – an Italian-based manufacturer of dental surgical consumables solutions. In January 2019, the company also acquired Vista Research Group, LLC – a leading provider of water treatment, purification and management services for the dental industry for over US$ 10.5 million. With these acquisition, the company aims to scale higher in the market for infection prevention products and services for the dental industry.

Sotera Health LLC, another leading company in the infection prevention products and services market, announced the opening of its new gamma sterilization facility in Markham Vale North in Chesterfield/Derbyshire, UK, in July 2018. With the expansion of its business in the UK, the company aims to meet growing sterilization needs of its customers and to expand the footprint of Sterigenics, a subsidiary of Sotera Health and global provider of mission-critical sterilization solutions and services, in Europe.

Infection Prevention Products and Services Market Dynamics

Increasing Prevalence of Hospital Acquired Infections is Boosting Infection Prevention Products and Services Market

According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, healthcare-related infections, such as surgical site infections (SSIs), are reported among four in 100 patients that need to get hospitalized. The number of patients suffering from inpatient surgery-related SSIs was around 157,500 in 2011 in the United States (U.S.). Increasing prevalence of hospital acquired infections increased rapidly, which led to over 14.2 million operative procedures that needed to be performed in the inpatient setting, in the U.S. in 2014. This signifies increased risk of SSIs, creating needs for infection prevention products and services.

Hospital acquired infections are prevalent across the world. Demand for surgical infection prevention products and services has been on the rise in the European region as well. A significant rise in the incidence of SSIs or hospital acquired infections was reported during 2011-2014, especially following cholecystectomy operations, as per the ‘Surgical site infections – Annual Epidemiological Report 2016’ by the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control.

Thereby, the adoption of infection prevention products and services has increased significantly worldwide, thereby complementing growth of the infection prevention products and services market in the upcoming years.

Large Companies Consolidate a Strong Position in the Infection Prevention Products and Services Market, Creating Challenges for New Entrants

Increasing awareness about the potential complications caused due to hospital acquired infections is boosting demand for infection prevention products and services. Leading stakeholders and tier I & II companies in the infection prevention products and services market hold a heavy market share by investing in advanced technologies. Leading market players are introducing highly efficient and technologically advanced infection prevention products and services to consolidate a stronger position in the market.

Leading stakeholders in the infection prevention products and services market are bolstering investments in R&D to set the bar for advancements in infection prevention products and services higher. This is leading to precluding small and medium-sized businesses in the infection prevention products and services market to scale higher in the market and gain a competitive edges against the large companies in the market.

