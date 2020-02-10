Infection Control Market Outlook, Opportunity and Demand Analysis, Forecast 2026

The major causative microorganisms of infections are bacteria, virus, and fungi. However, infections can be classified into various types. These include lung and respiratory infections, hospital acquired infections (HAIs), ear infections, stomach & intestinal infections, eye infections, skin infections, common childhood infections, and sexually transmitted infections. These infections can be averted or controlled through a number of strategies. For instance, washing hands thoroughly is the most effective method of prevention of the spread of HAI. Other methods include following standard immunizations, covering your mouth while coughing and sneezing, using protective clothing such as gloves or masks, and always keeping tissues as well as hand cleaners handy.

Factors such as increase in focus on food sterilization and disinfection; technological advancements pertaining to sterilization equipment, and rise in outsourcing of sterilization services among various pharmaceutical companies, hospitals, and medical equipment manufacturers are anticipated to propel the global infection control market. However, imposition of strict regulations for equipment approval in sterilization hampers the growth of the global market.

The global infection control market has been segmented based on equipment type, infection control services, infection prevention supplies, end-user, and region. In terms of equipment type, the global market can be classified into sterilization equipment, washing/disinfecting equipment, and others. Based on infection control services, the global infection control market can be bifurcated into infectious waste disposal services and contract sterilization. In terms of infection prevention supplies, the global market can be divided into infectious waste disposal, disinfectants, sterilization supplies, safety enhanced medical devices, and protective apparel & textiles. Based on end-user, the global infection control market can be categorized into hospitals & clinics, medical device companies, pharmaceutical companies, life sciences industry, food industry, and others.

In terms of region, the global infection control market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America accounted for major market share in 2017 owing to advanced health care infrastructure and rise in demand for infection control services in the region. Additionally, technological advancements in equipment utilized in sterilization procedures drive the market in the region.

The U.S. accounted for major share of the infection control market in North America in terms of revenue in 2017, followed by Canada. Germany, France, and the U.K. held majority share of the infection control market in Europe in 2017. However, the infection control market in Asia Pacific is expected to expand at a high CAGR during the forecast period. This is due to increase in incidence of HAIs and rise in awareness about various types of infections in the region. Moreover, high disposable income, rise in demographics and economies in developing countries such as India and China are anticipated to fuel the growth in the infection control market in Asia Pacific.

Major players in the global infection control market include Sakura Global Holding Company Ltd., Synergy Health plc, TSO3, Inc., 3M Company, STERIS Corporation, Nordion, Inc., Sterigenics International, Inc., Honeywell International, Inc., Matachana Group, Getinge Group, Cisa S.p.A, Belimed AG, Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Ahlstrom Corporation, and Johnson & Johnson Limited.