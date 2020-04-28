Infant Resuscitators Market – Latest Trends and Future Growth Study by 2027

Global Infant Resuscitators Market: Overview

Infant or neonatal resuscitation is a medical intervention that helps new born to breathe. It is mostly done for babies with birth asphyxia, a medical condition in which the baby is deprived of oxygen and is unable to breath. Lack of oxygen may result in damage to vital organs such as the heart, lungs, liver, gut, kidneys, and brain. Infant resuscitators are used to help newborns inhale air in order to avoid further complications. Effective resuscitation may help reduce neonatal mortality and improve neonatal care.

Global Infant Resuscitators Market: Key Trends

An increase in the number of premature births, significant burden of asphyxia among new born, and launch of new disposable and augmented infant resuscitators are anticipated to drive the infant resuscitators market during the forecast period. According to the Lancet, birth asphyxia results in nearly 800,000 neonatal deaths annually and one million potentially preventable stillbirths. According to an article published by the U.S. National Library of the Medicine National Institutes of Health, proper resuscitation method may reduce birth asphyxia-related neonatal deaths by 30% and premature deaths by 10%.

Additionally, a rise in the emphasis on neonatal care and increase in the availability of devices and emergency kits for neonates are anticipated to boost the infant resuscitators market. For instance, in September 2018, Koninklijke Philips N.V. launched the Augmented Infant Resuscitator (AIR), a device for conventional neonatal bag-valve-mask (BVM) resuscitators used for resuscitation of asphyxiated newborn babies. These factors are anticipated to propel the market. However, the growth of the market is anticipated to be hindered by recalls of infant resuscitators by regulatory authorities such as the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and lack of trained health care professionals performing resuscitation.

Global Infant Resuscitators Market: Segmentation

The global infant resuscitators market can be segmented based on type, modality, end-user, and region. In terms of type, the market can be divided into disposable and reusable. Based on modality, the market can be classified into standalone and portable. In terms of end-user, the global infant resuscitators market can be categorized into hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, and others. The hospitals segment is expected to account for a prominent market share, owing to an increase in the number of premature births in hospitals.

Global Infant Resuscitators Market: Regional Analysis

In terms of region, the global infant resuscitators market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America is projected to account for a prominent market share during the forecast period. The market in the region is anticipated to be driven by technological advancements, rise in the number of market players manufacturing devices for neonatal care, and increase in the number of health care centers for infants. The U.S. accounted for a significant market share in the infant resuscitators market in North America, followed by Canada. This is due to FDA approvals received by market players and increase in the importance of neonatal care.

For instance, in June 2014, International Biomedical based in Texas (U.S.) received FDA approval for Puffin infant resuscitator. This approval enabled the company to add a new product to its existing product portfolio of neonatal care devices. The infant resuscitators market in Asia Pacific is projected to be driven by a rise in focus on reducing neonatal deaths in low- and middle-income countries in Asia Pacific, efforts to increase the availability of basic life support health care services for infants, and increase in the number of health care institutes & medical centers offering training to health care professionals in neonatal care.

Global Infant Resuscitators Market: Competitive Landscape

Key players operating in the global infant resuscitators market are Koninklijke Philips N.V., Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Limited., Smiths Group plc., Ambu A/S., Soleno Therapeutics, Inc., Compamedic Instruments Pvt. Ltd., General Electric Company, Mercury Medical, nice Neotech Medical Systems Pvt. Ltd, and International Biomedical.

