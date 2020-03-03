Infant Milk Formula Ingredients Market | Global Top Vendors Analysis & Forecast to 2025

Global Infant Milk Formula Ingredients Market (By Type & By Application) Outlook 2024 presents the worldwide Buildings Automation and Control Systems (BACS) Market analysis with in depth study of manufacturers, region, type and application and its future scope in the industry till 2025.

Infant formulas are specialized food products designed to fulfil nutritional requirements of infants while protecting them from various health hazards. It is the only suitable substitute of breast milk which makes it one of the most complex foods in existence.

Variety of infant formulas is available in the market with key product differentiators being calorie count, taste, digestibility, nutrients and cost. Infant formula are available in various forms such as powders, concentrated liquids, or ready-to-use forms. Composition of infant formula milk is majorly based on cow’s milk with an altered mineral balance, with vegetable fats, vitamins and other substance added. Key ingredients of formula milk are water, skim milk powder, lactose, vegetable oils, whey protein and Galactooligosaccharide (GOS).

Global infant milk formula market has witnessed steady growth over the years. Progress of infant formula ingredient market is expected to be in tandem with IMF market. Major factors attributing to growth of the market being high demand of infant milk formula, rise in number of women workforce, increasing birth rate and rise in number of middle class households. However, growth incumbents of the market includes safety concerns associated with use of various infant formula ingredients, complex process of manufacturing and stringent regulations for new ingredients.

The report Global Infant Milk Formula Ingredients Market (By Type & By Application) Outlook 2024 provides information on the current scenario, detailed market outlook of the global infant milk formula ingredients market within market segmentation along ingredient types  Carbohydrates, Oil & Fats, Protein, Mineral, Vitamins and others; applications- Growing-up milk, Standard Infant Formula, Follow-on Formula and Special Formula.

Future forecasts of infant formula ingredients market overall and across various sub-segments has been provided till 2024. Furthermore, major industry players have been prudently analysed in the competitive landscape section of the report in order to provide key comparative insights.

Major industry players operating in the global infant milk formula ingredients market includes AAK AB, Carbery Foods, Sachsenmilch Leppersdorf GmbH and Cargill. These players are profiled herein based on attributes such as business overview, product segments and financial analysis. It also compiles performance comparison of aforementioned companies and other leading companies in the segment based on various parameters in the competitive landscape section.

In totality, the report provides detailed market analysis, with relevant forecasted data supported by key market dynamics. This information will be helpful in evaluating opportunities in global as well as regional infant milk formula ingredients market.

Executive Summary

2. Research Methodology

3. Infant Formula

3.1 Overview

3.2 Value Chain Analysis

3.3 Production Process

3.4 Market Analysis

3.4.1 Market Sizing (Actual & Forecasted)

3.4.2 Market Share by Region

4. Infant Formula Ingredients

4.1 Overview

4.2 Market Analysis

4.2.1 Market Sizing (Actual & Forecasted)

4.2.2 Market Share by Ingredient Type

4.2.3 Market Share by Application

5. Market Segmentation

5.1 By Type

5.1.1 Overview

5.1.2 Carbohydrates

5.1.3 Oil & Fats

5.1.4 Protein

5.1.5 Others

5.2 By Application

5.2.1 Overview

5.2.2 Growing-Up Milk

5.2.3 Standard Infant Formula

5.2.4 Follow-On Formula

5.2.5 Special Formula

6. Market Dynamics

6.1 Industry Trends & Development

6.1.1 Launch of HMO Ingredient

6.1.2 Advent of INFAT- OPO Ingredient

6.2 Growth Drivers

6.2.1 Growing Demand for Infant Milk Formula

6.2.2 Rise in Number of Women Workforce

6.2.3 Increasing Birth Rate

6.2.4 Increase in Number of Middle Class Households

6.3 Challenges

6.3.1 Safety Concerns

6.3.2 Complex Process of Manufacturing

6.3.3 Regulations for New Ingredients

7. Competitive Landscape

7.1 Infant Formula

7.2 Infant Formula Ingredient

9. Company Profiles

9.1 AAK AB

9.2 Carbery Food

9.3 Sachsenmilch Leppersdorf GmbH

9.4 Cargill

