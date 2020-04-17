Inert Gas Generator System Market Analysis, Global Trends, Industry Drivers and Forecast to 2023

In this report, LP Information covers the present scenario (with the base year being 2017) and the growth prospects of global Inert Gas Generator System (IGGS) market for 2018-2023.
Inert gas generator (IGG) refers to machinery on board marine product tankers. Inert gas generators consist distinctively of a gas producer and a scrubbing system.
Asia Pacific accounted for the largest share of the IGGS market in 2017, followed by Europe and North America and Rest of World. China is estimated to be the leading market for IGGS in Asia Pacific in 2018. The reason for China’s dominance over the Asia Pacific IGGS market can be attributed to the country’s increasing development in industrial sector along with the increasing demand for shipping cargo vessels.
Over the next five years, LPI(LP Information) projects that Inert Gas Generator System (IGGS) will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, reach US$ xx million by 2023, from US$ xx million in 2017.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Inert Gas Generator System (IGGS) market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions.
To calculate the market size, LP Information considers value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type:
Flex Inert System
Dual Fuel Inert Gas Generator
Inert Gas Generator
Inert Gas Deck House Module
Segmentation by application:
Crude Oil Tankers
LPG Tankers
LNG Tankers
This report also splits the market by region:
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:
Honeywell
Cobham
Eaton
Parker Hannifin
Air Liquide
Onsite Gas Systems
Wartsila
Coldharbour Marine
Novair
Alfa Laval
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Inert Gas Generator System (IGGS) consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2023.
To understand the structure of Inert Gas Generator System (IGGS) market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Inert Gas Generator System (IGGS) manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Inert Gas Generator System (IGGS) with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the consumption of Inert Gas Generator System (IGGS) submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.