Inert Gas Generator System Market Analysis, Global Trends, Industry Drivers and Forecast to 2023

In this report, LP Information covers the present scenario (with the base year being 2017) and the growth prospects of global Inert Gas Generator System (IGGS) market for 2018-2023.

Inert gas generator (IGG) refers to machinery on board marine product tankers. Inert gas generators consist distinctively of a gas producer and a scrubbing system.

Asia Pacific accounted for the largest share of the IGGS market in 2017, followed by Europe and North America and Rest of World. China is estimated to be the leading market for IGGS in Asia Pacific in 2018. The reason for China’s dominance over the Asia Pacific IGGS market can be attributed to the country’s increasing development in industrial sector along with the increasing demand for shipping cargo vessels.

Over the next five years, LPI(LP Information) projects that Inert Gas Generator System (IGGS) will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, reach US$ xx million by 2023, from US$ xx million in 2017.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Inert Gas Generator System (IGGS) market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions.

To calculate the market size, LP Information considers value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type:

Flex Inert System

Dual Fuel Inert Gas Generator

Inert Gas Generator

Inert Gas Deck House Module

Segmentation by application:

Crude Oil Tankers

LPG Tankers

LNG Tankers

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Honeywell

Cobham

Eaton

Parker Hannifin

Air Liquide

Onsite Gas Systems

Wartsila

Coldharbour Marine

Novair

Alfa Laval

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Inert Gas Generator System (IGGS) consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2023.

To understand the structure of Inert Gas Generator System (IGGS) market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Inert Gas Generator System (IGGS) manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Inert Gas Generator System (IGGS) with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Inert Gas Generator System (IGGS) submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.