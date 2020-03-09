Industry Verticals: Global Connected Medical Devices Security – Emerging Markets in Developing Countries

“The Latest Research Report Connected Medical Devices Security provides information on pricing, market analysis, shares, forecast, and company profiles for key industry participants. – MarketResearchReports.biz”

Cybersecurity has been a major technical concern in the current and emerging slew of connected medical devices in the global healthcare industry. Over the years, the vulnerabilities are not just technical. Rather, there are a host of factors that may affect interconnectivity between medical devices and other clinical systems. This has direct bearing on the patient safety and care. Security vulnerabilities in therapeutic and diagnostic functions of connected medical devices have played the key role in shaping the contours of the market. However, the developments in the market haven’t been so vibrant owing to the lack of a method for evaluating security risks and the lack of a comprehensive regulatory oversight. This leads to the vast unmet need for best industry practices in the arena.

In developed nations, the connected medical devices security market has been making large strides. The strides focus on the control of various diseases, particularly lifestyle-driven diseases. For instance, connected medical devices security for diabetes has been receiving substantial interest among industry players. A variety of devices based on computer-networking technology have gathered steam in patient populations for measuring blood glucose levels. The data obtained from these devices are usually transferred to smartphones or to the cloud, and are leveraged for arriving at better decision support recommendations. However, security has become a mounting concern for connected diabetes devices. Some of the notable threats are unauthorized disclosure and/or modification of therapeutic data and compromised safe device function. To this end, standards have been developed for meeting the security requirements in connected devices. The framework is useful for clinicians, payers, providers, regulators, and patients.

Connected Medical Devices Security Market: Introduction

In recent years healthcare industry has witnessed increasing penetration of medical devices connected and communicating with each other such as wireless monitoring services, and these devices are increasingly been adopted by the healthcare industry. But with the adoption of these technologies, a new hostile environment has emerged posing threat to the security of these devices connected to networks and prone to cyber-attacks and security breaches, which is why a need for security of connected medical devices has emerged so as to protect against unauthorized access and cyber-attacks.

Connected Medical Devices Security Market: Market Dynamics

The US Federal Drug Administration (FDA) has issued guidelines for the security of connected medical devices which will force medical device manufacturers to implement set of practices ensuring the security of medical devices from cyber-attacks and unauthorized access. The guidelines will create awareness among the healthcare professionals to prepare against these security issues and invest on security devices hence will drive the demand for connected medical devices security market. Increasing adoption of medical devices connected via IoT will increase vulnerability against these security breaches and will increase the need for connected medical devices security.

Connected Medical Devices Security Market Segmentation

Segmentation of Connected Medical Devices Security Market on the basis of component:

Hardware

Software

Network Components

Segmentation of Connected Medical Devices Security Market on the basis of end user:

Hospitals

Laboratories

Clinics

Segmentation of Connected Medical Devices Security Market on the basis of geography:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil)

Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands,Luxembourg)

Eastern Europe (Poland, Russia)

Asia-Pacific Excluding Japan (China, India, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand)

Japan

The Middle East and Africa (GCC, South Africa, North Africa)

Regional Overview

On the basis of geography, connected medical devices security market can be segmented into seven key regions namely North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, APEJ, Japan and Middle East & Africa. Among various regions, the connected medical devices security market in North America is expected to dominate during the forecast period because of strong presence of companies from healthcare industry and presence of companies providing connected medical devices security solutions in the region. North America region is expected to be followed by Western Europe and APEJ. APEJ is expected to drive the demand for connected medical devices security market, supported by increasing penetration of healthcare companies in the region.

The US Federal Drug Administration (FDA) guidelines for implementation of connected medical devices security supported by increasing awareness among healthcare professionals for implementation of these security devices will drive the demand for connected medical devices security market. Increasing usage of medical devices connected via IoT in the healthcare sector will increase the risk of these security issues which in turn will force more and more healthcare professionals to implement security solutions for connected medical devices and will support in the increase in demand for connected medical devices security market. Lack of awareness among healthcare professionals about the availability and offered benefits from these security devices will affect the demand for connected medical devices security market.

Competitive Landscape

Some of the major players in the field of connected medical devices security include UL LLC, Whitescope Limited, Battelle, Coalfire Systems Inc., Drager Medical GmbH, Extreme Networks Inc., Synopsys Inc. etc.

View Complete Report at @ https://www.marketresearchreports.biz/it-and-telecommunication/7466/connected-medical-devices-security-market-research-reports

