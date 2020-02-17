Industry Growth: Licorice Extracts Market – Examining The Current Scenario And The Historic Data Of The Industry

The overall opportunity in this market, which stood at US$1.70 bn in 2016, is anticipated to reach US$2.3 bn by 2025, expanding at a CAGR of 4.0% between 2017 and 2025.

Currently, the market players are focusing aggressively on research and development activities to develop new products in order to satisfy the swelling demand for sugar-free products, as the rising prevalence of diabetes and obesity has increased the concerns of consumers over the high intake of sugar. This, as a result, is expected to benefit the sales of licorice extracts in the years to come. Apart from this, the opportunities generated by the advent of herbal medicines in developed regions are also projected to reflect greatly on the market for licorice extracts, globally.

Request For Report Brochure For Latest Industry Insights @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=18749

Of late, the global licorice extracts market is witnessing a stable progress, thanks to the growing demand for pharmaceutical products, herbal medicines, and various other health products among people across the world. The increasing uptake of natural ingredients in medical supplements, together with the rising inclination of consumers towards sugar-free products, boosted by the upswing in the consumer consciousness towards health and fitness, is fueling the demand for licorice extracts, reflecting greatly on this market.

Asia Pacific to Continue Leading Global Licorice Extracts Market

Geographically, the worldwide market for licorice extracts has been categorized into the Middle East and Africa, Europe, North America, Latin America, and Asia Pacific. Driven by China, India, and Japan, Asia Pacific dominated the global market in 2016 with a share of more than 32%. Analysts expect this regional market to retain its position over the forthcoming years.

Europe, which held the second position in the global licorice extracts market in 2016, is likely to continue in the same position in the near future. The increasing demand for low-calorie foods, owing to rising consumer preference for a healthier lifestyle is expected to boost this regional market. The U.K., Germany, France, Italy, and the Rest of Europe have been driving the Europe market for licorice extracts, among which, Germany has taken the lead on the ground of the increasing demand of natural ingredients into various medical supplements.

Amongst other regional markets, North America is anticipated to witness a prominent rise in the years to come, thanks to the new opportunities being created by the growing usage of herbal medicines. The licorice extracts markets in the Middle East and Africa and Latin America are also expected to experience healthy growth in their shares over the next few years, thanks to the continuous research and development in this field.

Obtain Report Details @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/pressrelease/licorice-extracts-market.htm

Demand for Licorice Extracts Greater in Food and Beverages Sector

Pharmaceuticals, tobacco, and food and beverages are the key application areas for licorice extracts. The demand for these extracts has been greater in the food and beverages segment and is projected to remain doing so over the forthcoming years. However, the tobacco segment is likely to report a high-paced demand for licorice extracts in the near future due to the increasing usage of these extracts at a sweetening agent. The augmenting popularity of flavored tobacco products is also expected to increase the application of these extracts in this segment over the years to come.

Get More Information About Pureed Food Market @ http://priyanka1234.over-blog.com/2019/04/pureed-food-market-versatile-application-trends-and-strategies-adopted-by-industry-giants.html