Industry Forecast: How Organic Spices Market Will Perform in The Future?

Organic spices, as the name suggests are the spices which are totally natural, that is, it does not contain the type of additives or artificial chemical. Organic spices should ideally be grown in fully natural or wild environment, without the use of artificial pesticides. Organic spices add adequate texture, taste and elevate the nutrient content of the meal for whose preparation it is utilized. The functionalities of organic spices and regular spices may be same but organic spices provide more health benefits as they consist their natural nutrient contents.

Organic Spices market Global Market Trends and Market Drivers:

Earlier there was only demand for normal spices but now due to consumer’s health awareness, the demand for organic spices have increased and which is giving a great rise to global organic spices market. The key manufacturers of the organic spices tend to achieve different certifications in order to prove their optimum qualified organic spices to their consumers. The various boards and organizations encourage the farmers and NGOs for the adoption of organic farming which in-turn increases the growth of organic spices in the market. There is a significant rise in exotic cuisines, which promotes the usage of organic spices due to increased consumer’s preference towards the quality of the product which they consume.

Organic Spices Market Segmentation

Organic Spices market can be segmented on the basis of sources of spices, distribution channel, and application. On the basis of source, the organic spices market can be segmented into fruits, seeds, barks, flower buds, stigmas, arils, roots, and resins. All these different sources of organic spices provide various types of spices such as black pepper, mustard, nutmeg, cloves, saffron and much more, which are used for various purposes. On the basis of the distribution channel, the organic spices market is segmented into direct and indirect. The indirect segment can be further segmented into modern trade, retail stores, specialty stores, and online stores. On the basis of applications, the organic spices market can be segmented into food and beverage industry, the pharmaceutical industry, and others. The food and beverage industry segment can be sub-segmented into dairy, snacks, bakery, baby foods, confectionary, soups and noodles, gravy, meat, fish and poultry, and others.

Organic Spices Market Regional Outlook:

The regional segment for the market of organic spices is divided into seven different regions: Western Europe, North America, Eastern Europe, Latin America, APEJ, Middle East & Africa and Japan. The demand for organic spices has increased in developed regions such as Japan, Australia, USA, and Europe. Europe turns out to be the leading market in the global organic spices market, due to enhancement in the usage of organic products in the region, as the conventional spices which are sterilized with harmful chemicals are banned in Europe. Regions such as India, one of the leading producer of spices which produces more than 60 different types of spices and exports them to more than 150 countries, has also promoted the adoption of organic spices which turns out to be more healthy than conventional spices and thus aims to lead in the production of organic spices. Developing regions such as APEJ can turn out to be an emerging market for global organic spices market due to increased organic farming.

Organic Spices Market Key Players:

Variety of Organic Spices formulations have been introduced by the manufacturers and some of the global market players manufacturing organic spices include McCormick & Company, Inc., Organic Spices Inc., Monterey Bay Spice Co., Unilever, S&B Foods Inc., DS Group, and others.

