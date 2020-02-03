Industry Forecast: How Ocular Implants Market Will Perform in The Future?

Ocular implants are medical devices which are designed to replace the damaged visual organ or helps in restoring vision sharpness. There are several types of implants available in the market to treat varied eye diseases or disorders. Implants like Intraocular Lenses (IOL), corneal implants, implants for glaucoma surgery, etc. are used to augment the damaged to missing visual organs. Ocular prosthesis is type of implant where part of eye supplied to treat the deficiency. The prosthetic eye are available in customized and stock forms according to the eye dimensions. Majority of the implants made from high grade plastics which are compatible to the eye. Few ocular implants serve as drug delivery systems in treatment of Uveitis, other posterior eye segments diseases.

Ocular Implants Market: Drivers and Restraints

Global ocular implants market is continue to witness positive growth owing to increased cataract development over the age of 65, increasing life expectancy and rising geriatric population would expected to fuel demand ocular implants over a period of forecast. The market for ocular implants driven by technological advances in implants like multifocal intraocular lens technology and rising awareness about aesthetics among young patient population expected to fuel the market for ocular implants over a period of forecast. However, potential side effect or damage associated with use of ocular implants to the eye, dearth of skilled workforce to perform the implantation procedures may hamper the growth of the ocular implants market over a period of forecast.

Ocular Implants Market: Segmentation

Global ocular implants market has been segmented on the basis of implant type, application, end user and region.

Based on the implant type, the global ocular implants market is segmented into the following:

Intraocular Lenses (IOL)

Multifocal IOL

Aspheric IOL

Anterior Camber IOL

Others

Corneal Implants

Glaucoma Implants

Orbital Implants

Ocular prosthesis

Others

Based on the application, the global ocular implants market is segmented into the following:

Glaucoma Surgery

Oculoplasty

Drug Delivery

Age-Related Macular Degeneration (AMD)

Aesthetic Purpose

Others

Based on the end user, the global ocular implants market is segmented into the following:

Hospitals

Specialty eye clinics

Eye Institutes

Ocular Implants Market: Overview

Global ocular implants market is highly fragmented with several local and international players offering different implantable products in the marketplace. Players or service providers in the ocular implants market is coming up with customized solution that addresses the patient requirements. Players in ocular implants market is developing newer designs which are influenced by viscoelastic technology and others to gain larger market revenue share in the ocular implants market. In ocular implants market, implant segment like Intraocular Lenses (IOL) expected to witness significant growth over a period of forecast. Moreover, end users (Service providers) in the market continuously working towards educating the patients regarding implantation surgeries and post-surgery precautions.

Ocular Implants Market: Region-wise Outlook

Geographically, ocular implants market is segmented into regions viz. North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia-Pacific excluding Japan, Japan, Middle East and Africa. North America and Europe will remain key markets for ocular implants market. Developed markets like North America and Europe is expected to witness robust growth owing to increased number of eye surgeries, presence of key players in the region. Moreover, key players in theocular implants market are majorly focusing on both developed and developing regions markets to tap the increased market demand for ocular implants. Asia Pacific is anticipated to register positive growth owing to favourable patient demographics and developing healthcare infrastructure in the region.

Ocular Implants Market: Key Players

Some players in ocular implants market include Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Alcon (Novartis AG), Bausch & Lomb Incorporated., Pfizer Inc., MORCHER® GmbH, and STAAR SURGICAL to name a few.

