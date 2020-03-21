Industry Dynamics: Testicular Cancer Treatment Market Size, Share and Forecast 2018-2028

MarketResearchReports.Biz announces addition of new report “Testicular Cancer Treatment Market: Global Industry Analysis 2013-2017 and Opportunity Assessment 2018-2028” to its database.

Testicular Cancer treatment Market: Drivers and Restraints

The key contributor to the growth of global Testicular Cancer treatment market is rising incidences of Testicular Cancers globally. The United States and European countries have witnessed increased caseload of office based surgerys over last 30 years that has created a demand for the treatment of the disease which in turn has pushed the market growth rate up. However, there are factors such as limited number of treatment options, very high cost of branded drugs, expensiveness, inefficient reimbursement policies, less availability of generic drugs and monopoly of few players, which have impeded the growth of the market.

Testicular Cancer treatment Market: Segmentation

Global Testicular Cancer treatment Market has been segmented on the basis of types of therapies, based on the treatments according to stages, based on route of administration, distribution channels and region.

Based on types of therapies, the global Testicular Cancer treatment Market is segmented into:

Radiation Therapy

Chemotherapy / High-dose Chemotherapy Antibiotics Organoplatinum Compounds DNA topoisomerase II Inhibitors Antimetabolites Alkylating Agents Microtubule Inhibitors

Surgery

Stem Cell Transplantation

Based on the treatments according to stages, the global Testicular Cancer treatment Market is segmented into:

Stage 0 Germ Cell Tumors Surgery Radiation Therapy

Stage I Germ Cell Tumors Stage I seminomas Radiation Therapy Chemotherapy Stage IS seminomas Radiation Therapy Stage I non-seminomas Surgery Chemotherapy Stage IS non-seminoma Chemotherapy

Stage II Germ Cell Tumors Stage IIA seminomas Surgery Radiation Therapy Chemotherapy Stage IIB seminomas Surgery Chemotherapy Stage IIC seminomas Surgery Chemotherapy

Stage III Germ Cell Tumors Surgery Chemotherapy



Based on the route of administration, the global Testicular Cancer treatment Market is segmented into:

Injectable

Oral

Based on the distribution channels, the global Testicular Cancer treatment Market is segmented into:

Retail Pharmacies

Hospital Pharmacies

Specialty Cancer Clinics

Cancer Research Institutes

Testicular Cancer treatment Market: Overview

Global Testicular Cancer treatment market is highly consolidated with the presence of a few players. Major multi-national players are restricted to the North America and European countries. According to the database of the National Cancer Institute's Surveillance, Epidemiology, and End Results, incidence of testicular cancer have been increasing per year by 1.1 percent globally, from 5.7 cases per 100,000 to 6.8/100,000 over 1992-2009. The incidence rate grew regularly among all racial/ethnic groups except Asian/Pacific who reported a decline in the incidence rate over 1992-2003 and then a rise over 2003-2009 averaging a 0.77 percent increase per year. White men have witnessed the highest incidence rate. The rate of testicular cancer have rose from 7.5/100,000 to 8.4/100,000 over 1992-2003 and 8.6/100,000 over 2003-2009 among white men, accounting for rise of 1.2 percent per year.

Testicular Cancer treatment Market: Region-wise Outlook

Geographically, Testicular Cancer treatment Market is segmented into regions viz. North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia-Pacific excluding Japan, Japan, Middle East and Africa. Currently, the US is leading the global testicular cancer treatment market followed by European countries owing to the rising incidence rate, high prevalence of the disease, research and development to discover novel treatment alternatives, favourable reimbursement policies etc. The market in Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at a steady rate because of comparatively less incidence and prevalence of the disease. However, lack of treatment options as compared to developed options would restrict the market growth in the developing nations. According to the World Health Organization, around 90% people in low and middle income countries pay out of their pocket for medicines owing to lack of united health insurance and insufficient publicly subsidized healthcare services, another factor impacting the growth of the market.

Testicular Cancer treatment Market: Key Players

Few of major players in the global Testicular Cancer treatment Market include Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Pfizer Inc., Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co. Ltd., Accord Healthcare Limited, Sandoz International GmbH, Orphan Europe, Baxter, Merck & Co., Inc.

Testicular Cancer treatment Market: Key Insights

