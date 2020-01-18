MarketResearchReports.Biz presents this most up-to-date research on “Industry Dynamics: Small Cell as a Service Market Innovative Technology Growth, Strategies and Trend 2019”

Small cells are majorly deployed to efficiently increase the available network capacity in areas having poor network coverage and where more network traffic is observed. In a networked society, where network connectivity and availability is the beginning for new ways of socializing and collaborating, there are few things more imperative than network capacity. Large numbers of people gather in environments such as busy streets, multi-story office blocks, and stadiums, and they are expected to use video-centric applications on their smartphones that are data-heavy. At present, many network providers cannot constantly deliver the downlink speeds required for on demand streaming video. Thus, companies are following an approach of maximizing the network capacity by creating heterogeneous networks by improving existing macro cells and introducing complementary small cells as well. Small cell as a service model will enable mobile network operators to reduce their burden regarding data connectivity by using the neutral Wi-Fi network of the third party service provider to carry the network traffic. This would help telecom operators to manage customer expectations more effectively even in ultra – dense environments.

The significant surge in smartphone uptake and demand for mobile connectivity has resulted in immense growth of data usage. Small cell service providers will enable telecom operators to offer their Wi-Fi services to customers on already deployed Wi-Fi infrastructure. This will provide an opportunity for operators to provide efficient services to their customers in this price competitive market without investing additionally in managing and setting up the network infrastructure. This factor is estimated to significantly drive the market throughout the forecast period.

The global small cell as a service market is segmented on the basis of type, enterprise size, and region. By type, the market is segmented into indoor SCaaS and outdoor SCaaS. On the basis of enterprise size, the market is segmented into large enterprises and small & medium size enterprises. Large size enterprises are projected to have a major share in the global small cell as a service market due to their rising adoption of advanced technologies and increased investment capacity.

Region wise, the global small cell as a service market is segmented into North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), and Middle East & Africa (MEA). North America is predicted to dominate the small cell as a service market followed by Europe. North America is estimated to witness major growth and hold the highest market share during the forecast period. The U.S and Canada are projected to drive the growth of the market in this region due to technological advancements and rising investments in R&D of companies in the telecommunications industry. However, among all the regions, Asia Pacific (APAC) is expected to create significant market opportunity for key players operating in the small cell as a service market due to growth in urbanization and industrialization in this region during the forecast period. In APAC, countries such as Japan, Singapore, South Korea, China, India, etc. are contributing to the growth of the small cell as a service market. This is mainly due to the increasing number of mobile subscribers in this region and unstoppable demand for faster network connectivity.

Key players in the global small cell as a service market include Ericson AB, Verizon Communications, Persistent Telecom, ClearSky Technologies, Alcatel-Lucent, and Nokia Communications. Explosive growth in the number of small cell as a service providers coupled with extensive developments in cellular technology are expected to take place in the next few years owing to the massive market potential. Key players in the global small cell as a service market are majorly focusing on providing advanced and unique services in order to strengthen their position and improve their customer base.

