Industry Dynamics: Mini fermenter Market Sees Promising Growth in 2019

Conventional technology used in microbial cell cultivation have trailed behind array-based automated tools for genetic manipulation and discovery of biological systems. Due to this there is a need for systems that enable optimization, rapid testing, and bioprocess developments in low volume, parallel investigations with setup and in short duration that remain nearly independent of the number of bioreactors. Micro bioreactors is a step toward high-throughput bioprocess development, wherein fabrication, designing, fabrication and characterization of polymer based micro bioreactors are integrated with automated sensors and actuators. Plugin-and-flow microfluidic connectors along with fabricated polymer micro-optical lenses are combined in the micro bioreactors for fast set up and ease in use. Also there are various applications of micro bioreactors in possibility of culturing microbial cells for batch, continuous and fed-batch operations. Over the coming years the global micro bioreactors market is expected to witness substantial revenue growth owing to increasing applications and adoption of this technique for production of various by products.

Increase in the R&D expenditure in industrial and life sciences sector is expected to bolster the demand for micro bioreactors technique, especially in the pharmaceutical and food and beverage industry sector. Technical advancements and collaborations among companies and academic institutions for bioprocess development and in vitro toxicity testing and better portfolio management by life sciences companies for extended use and further development of micro bioreactors is expected to boost revenue growth of the micro bioreactors market over the forecast period. Furthermore micro bioreactors offers flexibility and controller of bench-scale reactors resulting in faster and precise results as compared to large-scale fermentations. Also there are additional advantages provided by manufacturers such as small footprint, potential for automation and the availability of online cultivation data is expected to boost the demand for micro bioreactors over the forecast period. However, even though the micro bioreactors industry is expected to witness substantial growth over the forecast period regulatory concerns may hinder the growth of the market. Moreover lack of knowledge and expertise among emerging countries may reduce the pace of revenue growth over the forecast period.

The global micro bioreactors is segmented on the basis of by product type, by application, by end user and by regional presence:

Segmentation based on Product Type:

48 Parallel Bioreactors

24 Parallel Bioreactors

Others

Segmentation based on Application:

Pharmaceutical

Sewage Treatment

Biochemical Engineering

Food Industry

Others

Segmentation based on End User:

Pharmaceutical & Biopharmaceutical Industry

Biotechnology Industry

Academic Institutions

Others

Increasing applications in pharmaceutical, food and other industry and adoption of this technique for production of several products is expected to boost the micro bioreactors market over the forecast period. Moreover with for development of this novel technology by various life sciences companies is expected to drive the micro bioreactors market during the forecast period.

Geographically the micro bioreactors market is segmented into five key regions: North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific and MEA region.

North America is expected to account for the largest market share in the micro bioreactors market, trailed by Europe and Asia-Pacific. North America is expected to register significant growth rate over the forecast period due to the factors such as more number of established pharmaceutical, biopharmaceutical and other industries have presences in this region, availability and acceptance of research grants and government funding, increasing adoption of micro bioreactors for bioprocess development and high throughput cytoxicity assays. Asia Pacific is also expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period owing to global players to entering into APAC market for geographic expansion and market penetration. Moreover academia and research programs consolidation for increasing applications of micro bioreactors in biochemical and biomedical engineering is expected to drive growth of micro bioreactors market over the forecast period. Latin America and MEA regions are expected to boost the demand for micro bioreactors techniques owing benefits offered by micro bioreactors in future bioprocess development and in vitro toxicity testing and recommendations for extended use and further development of micro bioreactors in these regions.

Some players in the global micro bioreactors market are Sartorius, Stedim, Pall Corporation, M2p-labs, Eppendorf, Merck Millipore, Applikon Biotechnology, Chemtrix, CerCell, RUAG Space Nyon, PreSens Precision Sensing, Mani Dharma Biotech Pvt.Ltd and others

