Industry Dynamics: Global Radioactive Waste Management Market Trends, Current and Future Players

Nuclear waste is radioactive and hot when it is taken out of the reactor and should be disposed properly to protect human beings as well as environment. Nuclear waste can remain radioactive for a very long time and it is difficult to find a disposal facility for radioactive waste. A disposable facility should be able to contain waste for a long time and is chosen on the bases of type of waste being disposed. Radioactive waste disposal technologies have been evolving and strict environmental protection and population prevention standards are maintained.

In 2018, the global Radioactive Waste Management market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Radioactive Waste Management status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Radioactive Waste Management development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Areva

Cabrera Services

Ecology Services

EDF

Holtec International

Mid Counties Waste Management Services

Nuclear Research & Consultancy Group

Swedish Nuclear Fuel and Waste Management Company

Veolia Environmental Services

Kurion Inc.

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Exempt Waste and Very Low-Level Waste (VLLW)

Low-Level Waste (LLW)

Intermediate-Level Waste (ILW)

High-Level Waste (HLW)

Market segment by Application, split into

Industrial

Utility

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

