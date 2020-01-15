Industry Dynamics: Global Ad Network Software Industry Is Set to Boom in 2019 And Coming Years

“The Latest Research Report Ad Network Software Industry provides information on pricing, market analysis, shares, forecast, and company profiles for key industry participants. – MarketResearchReports.biz”

Ad Network Software Market – Overview

A majority of the advertising revenue is generated through online channels. Advertising through online channels has numerous features different from the traditional channels. The theory of online advertising involves the role of ad network software. The rising importance of ad network software is attributable to the fact that consumers usually refer to a large volume of online content in a short period of time. This makes it tough for advertisers to plan an advertising campaign, as an ad placed on numerous publisher websites can hit the same consumer several times. An ad network software handles this issue in two ways: firstly, it integrates the sale of advertising on different publishers. Secondly, it uses technologies such as data-driven tracking to extend the reach of campaigns. However, consumers worried about privacy can take actions to avoid being tracked. The tracking capability of an ad network software depends on the consumer’s choice to block tracking. The blocking by consumers may be at a low or high level. In reality, when consumers decide to block tracking, they do not affect the externalities they execute on publishers. If ad levels reduce with increase in the efficiency of tracking, there may be constant blocking at equilibrium. This examination suggests that a privacy policy that lessens tracking by reducing the cost of blocking cookies may have severe effects on consumers. By combining inventory across numerous websites, ad network software can provide advertisers with the ability to reach the expected size of audience.

Ad Network Software Market – Drivers and Restraints

An ad network software generally functions on a cost-per-install and cost-per-click basis, facilitating more precise calculation of the average revenue per user (ARPU) and guiding the investment through cost-benefit analysis. There exist different types of ad networks, for example, forecasting. In forecasting, the information of inventory selling across publisher sites is tracked. All These factors drive the ad network software market. However, fake traffic, a non-human traffic concern, is sharply mounting on the market. As a result, the budget may be wasted, which may hinder the ad network software market during the forecast period. Furthermore, improvement in ad network software and the implementation of improved software are likely to present growth opportunities to the ad network software market in the near future.

Ad Network Software Market – Segmentation

The ad network software market can segmented based on solution, business type, and geography. In terms of solution, the ad network software market has been segmented into ad dashboards, ad conversion tracking, ad attribution reporting, and ad performance reports. Ad dashboards are used for analyzing and optimizing ads. Ad conversion tracking solutions track ads. In terms of business type, the ad network software market has been segmented into B2B and B2C. Marketing practices and technologies around ads targeted at consumers, which include re-targeting based on offsite behavior, are more established than ads aimed at companies. However, B2B marketers are more sophisticated in utilizing automatic personalization approaches such as sequence targeting and re-targeting within complex sales cycles. Presently, numerous B2B ad serving products are navigating the market toward account-based advertising. Account-based ad targeting is a factor of account-based marketing, which is a B2B marketing strategy that is rapidly growing in popularity. Geographically, the global ad network software market has been segmented into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East & Africa, and South America. North America holds a leading market share, as the region is an early adopter of ad network software. Most companies in North America are adopting ad network software.

Ad Network Software Market – Key Players

Some of the leading companies in the global ad network software market are MediaNet, Infolinks, Revenue Hits, AdBlade, Undertone, BidVertiser, Vibrant Media, and Clicksor.

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

The study is a source of reliable data on:

Market segments and sub-segments

Market trends and dynamics

Supply and demand

Market size

Current trends/opportunities/challenges

Competitive landscape

Technological breakthroughs

Value chain and stakeholder analysis

The regional analysis covers:

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others)

Western Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

Eastern Europe (Poland and Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand)

Middle East and Africa (GCC, Southern Africa, and North Africa)

The report has been compiled through extensive primary research (through interviews, surveys, and observations of seasoned analysts) and secondary research (which entails reputable paid sources, trade journals, and industry body databases). The report also features a complete qualitative and quantitative assessment by analyzing data gathered from industry analysts and market participants across key points in the industry’s value chain.

A separate analysis of prevailing trends in the parent market, macro- and micro-economic indicators, and regulations and mandates is included under the purview of the study. By doing so, the report projects the attractiveness of each major segment over the forecast period.

Highlights of the report:

A complete backdrop analysis, which includes an assessment of the parent market

Important changes in market dynamics

Market segmentation up to the second or third level

Historical, current, and projected size of the market from the standpoint of both value and volume

Reporting and evaluation of recent industry developments

Market shares and strategies of key players

Emerging niche segments and regional markets

An objective assessment of the trajectory of the market

Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market

MRR.BIZ has been compiled in-depth market research data in the report after exhaustive primary and secondary research. Our team of able, experienced in-house analysts has collated the information through personal interviews and study of industry databases, journals, and reputable paid sources.

The report provides the following information:

Tailwinds and headwinds molding the market’s trajectory

Market segments based on products, technology, and applications

Prospects of each segment

Overall current and possible future size of the market

Growth pace of the market

Competitive landscape and key players’ strategies

The main aim of the report is to:

Enable key stakeholder’s in the market bet right on it

Understand the opportunities and pitfalls awaiting them

Assess the overall growth scope in the near term

Strategize effectively with respect to production and distribution

MRR.BIZ is a leading provider of strategic market research. Our vast repository consists research reports, data books, company profiles, and regional market data sheets. We regularly update the data and analysis of a wide-ranging products and services around the world. As readers, you will have access to the latest information on almost 300 industries and their sub-segments. Both large Fortune 500 companies and SMEs have found those useful. This is because we customize our offerings keeping in mind the specific requirements of our clients.

