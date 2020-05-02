Industry Dynamics: Cholesterol Medicine Market Sees Promising Growth in 2019

The global Cholesterol Medicine market has witnessed changing patterns of consumer demand in the recent times. This research study is an attempt to understand the changes and the impact of this changes on the Cholesterol Medicine market across the world. The study delivers a comprehensive analysis of the market, acting as a source of valuable information for active market participants across the value chain and assisting them in capitalizing the opportunities as well as developing crucial business strategies. It also helps the companies operating in the market to understand the prevalent market trends and shaping their businesses accordingly.

Cholesterol is white, waxy, fat deposit in the blood stream that is manufactured in the liver and released into the blood. A small amount of cholesterol is needed by the body to work efficiently. The body produces all the cholesterol needed for the production of hormones, vitamin D and the all the substance required for food digestion. The main external source of cholesterol is found in the food we eat. Sufficient amount of cholesterol is vital for body function, but increased level of cholesterol may cause serious health problems. About 75% of cholesterol are produced by liver and other cells of the body. Cholesterol travels through blood stream in small packages known as the lipoprotein. Two types of lipoprotein are present to carry cholesterol known as low-density lipoproteins (LDL) and high-density lipoproteins (HDL).Healthy level both lipoprotein are important for proper functioning of the body. Low-density lipoproteins (LDL) are known as bad cholesterol as they get deposit in the arteries, causing chest pain, heart attack, stroke and other kidney and circulation problems. High-density lipoproteins (HDL) are known as good cholesterol as it carries cholesterol from all parts of the body to the liver and liver finally removes the cholesterol out of the body. The more the HDL level, the healthy you are, proper exercise and diet help to maintain good cholesterol level. Triglycerides, the third form of cholesterol that are present in high concentration in people who are diabetic or alcoholic, it increases the chances of cardiovascular diseases. Lifestyle changes such as reduction in dietary saturated fat and cholesterol, with proper exercise and weight control, would help in lowering cholesterol level. Excess weight trends to increase LDL level, so regular exercise is necessary for lowering LDL level and increasing low high –density lipoproteins. The level of cholesterol increases with age, nearly 1 in every 2 women in America suffers from high cholesterol level. Hypercholesterolaemia (high cholesterol) is one of the major cause of death in the world, about 2.6 million death occur per year worldwide. According to world health organization, in the European Union five biggest countries – Germany, France, Italy, Spain and UK, 133 million people suffer from bad cholesterol. People with high level of blood cholesterol have the greater chance of developing heart diseases as plaque (made up of fat, calcium, cholesterol, and other substances found in the blood) gets deposit inside the coronary arteries. Nowadays, a number of cholesterol-lowering medicines are available in a market. Statins are mostly used as the standard therapy in the treatment of hypercholesterolemia. There are other alternative medicines and combined therapy available with both oral and injectable formulations in the market. According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, in U.S about 73 million adults suffer from low-density lipoprotein. Cholesterol level varies by race, sex and ethnicity. Approximately 31 million Americans have total cholesterol level more than 240 mg/dL. Rising prevalence of cardiovascular diseases and new product launch are expected to drive the global cholesterol medicine market.

The global market for cholesterol medicine is segmented on basis of product type, distribution channel and geography: