Industry 4.0 Market by Top Competitors: General Electric, Microsoft Corporation, ABB Ltd., Intel Corporation, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company, Siemens AG, Cisco Systems, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Denso Corporation, Qualcomm Inc., Oracle Corporation

Global Industry 4.0 Market accounted for USD 68.83 billion in 2018 growing at a CAGR of 15.2% during the forecast period of 2019 to 2025.

The upcoming market report contains data for historic year 2016, 2017, the base year of calculation is 2018 and the forecast period is 2019 to 2025.

Major Market Drivers:

Increasing adoption of industrial internet

Growth in the adoption of automation for quality production

Increased focus on efficiency and cost of production leading to digitization

Global Industry 4.0 market,

By Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Europe, South America, Middle East and Africa),

By Technology (Industrial Robotics, Cyber Security, Internet of Things (IoT), 3D Printing, Advanced Human–Machine Interface (HMI), Big Data, Augmented Reality & Virtual Reality, Artificial Intelligence);

Application (Industrial Automation, Smart Factory, Industrial internet of things),

Vertical (Automotive, Electrical & Electronics Equipment, Industrial Equipment, Aerospace, Chemical & Materials, Food & Agriculture, Oil & Gas, Energy & Power, Healthcare)- Industry Trends and Forecast

Major Market Competitors:

General Electric,

Microsoft Corporation,

Stratasys Ltd.,

Oculus VR,

ABB Ltd.,

Mitsubishi Electric Corp.,

Intel Corporation,

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company,

Siemens AG,

Cisco Systems,

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.,

Rockwell Automation Inc.,

Denso Corporation,

Qualcomm Inc.,

Oracle Corporation,

SAP SE,

Aibrain Inc.,

Eos GmbH,

Intelligent Automation Inc.,

Zih Corporation,

Exone Company,

Advantech Co. Ltd.,

Sensory Inc.,

Rethink Robotics,

Ngrain, Interset Software Inc.,

Arcadia Data Inc.,

U-Blox,

General Vision Inc.,

Magic Leap,

XJET,

Splunk Inc.,

Beijer Electronics Ab,

Worldsensing,

Sri International,

Cyberx,

Table of Contents:



Introduction

Market Segmentation

Market Overview

Executive Summary

Premium Insights

Global, By Component

Product/Service Type

Delivery

Industry Type

Geography

Overview

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa

Company Landscape

Company Profiles

Related Reports

Market Overview:

