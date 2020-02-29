Industrial Wax Market worth 14.3 Billion USD till 2026 | Global Key Players- Sinopec , Royal Dutch Shell, Petroleo Brasileiro , Exxon Mobil, Sasol , Oil Co. Lukoil PJSC and Others

The Global Industrial Wax Market is committed fulfilling the requirements of the clients by giving them thorough insights into the market. An exclusive data offered in this report is collected by research and industry experts team.

Industrial Wax Market 2019 Report analyses the industry status, size, share, trends, growth opportunity, competition landscape and forecast to 2026. A detailed analysis of the key industry players has been done to provide insights into business overviews, products,key strategies, and recent developments associated with the market.

The Industrial Wax Market size is estimated at US$ 9.8 Billion in 2018 and is projected to reach US$ 14.3 Billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 4.8%. The industrial wax market is driven by the rising demand for industrial wax from applications, such as candles, tires& rubbers, and coatings& polishes, and increasing acceptance of synthetic waxes.

Most Popular Companies Profiled in this report includes, Sinopec (China), Royal Dutch Shell (Netherlands), Petroleo Brasileiro (Brazil), Exxon Mobil (US), Sasol (South Africa), Oil Co. Lukoil PJSC (Russia), Numaligarh Refinery (India), HCl (China), The Blayson Group (UK) and International Group (Canada).

“The Synthetic-based waxes type is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.”

The Synthetic-based waxes type is projected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. Synthetic based waxes include Fischer-Tropsch (FT) and poly-olefin waxes/alpha-olefin waxes that are obtained from natural gas or ethylene. These waxes can be easily modified to meet specific performance/characteristics required by the end-use applications.

“The Market in the candles application to account for the largest share during the forecast period.”

Industrial Wax is mainly used in three applications, namely, candles, packaging, and coatings & polishes. The candles application is one of the oldest and major applications of industrial wax. Industrial wax is preferred for making candles due to its properties, such as mold ability and extrudability. These properties of industrial wax enable the making of candles in all types of shapes and sizes.

“Asia Pacific is estimated to be fastest-growing industrial wax market during the forecast period.”

Asia-Pacific is estimated to be the fastest-growing industrial wax market, during the forecast period, due to the rising demand from countries, such as China, Japan, and India. India is projected to be the fastest-growing market of industrial wax in Asia-Pacific, followed by Vietnam and China. The Middle East & Africa is the second-fastest growing industrial wax market.

Breakdown of primary participants’ profile:

By Company Type – Tier 1 –50%, Tier 2 – 32%, and Tier 3 – 18%

By Designation -C level –21%, Director Level – 23%, and Others – 56%

By Region – Asia Pacific– 32%, Europe – 28%, North America – 25%, South America – 9%, and the Middle East & Africa – 5%

Research Coverage:

This Research report categorizes the industrial wax market on the basis of type, application, and region. The report includes detailed information regarding the major factors, such as drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities, influencing the growth of the market. A detailed analysis of the key industry players has been done to provide insights into business overviews, products,key strategies, and recent developments associated with the market.

Competitive Landscape of Industrial Wax Market:

1 Overview

2 Competitive Situations and Trends

3 Market Share Analysis

3.1 Sinopec Ltd.

3.2 Exxon Mobil Corp

3.3 The Royal Dutch Shell

3.4 Sasol Wax Ltd

3.5 Oil Co. Lukoil PJSC

4 Expansions: Most Popular Growth Strategy 2015 to 2017

4.1 New Product Launches

4.2 Expansions

4.3 Contracts & Agreements

4.4 Joint-Ventures

