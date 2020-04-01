Industrial Variable Speed Belts Market Will Reflect Significant Growth Prospects during 2017 – 2027

Global Industrial Variable Speed Belts Market: Overview

Industrial variable speed belts are used in many applications such as in agricultural, industrial etc. where speed changes with respect to varying loads in operating machine drives. In other words variable speed belts are used in those machineries which are having infinitely variable drive ratios. They are also considered as a part of the V-belt family. However, they differ in shape significantly as compared with the standard V-belt, which is having narrower thickness and distinct broader width. The global industrial variable speed belts market emphases on variable speed belts that are being used in drive applications in machinery with varying drive ratios.

Global Industrial Variable Speed Belts Market: Drivers

Global industrial variable speed belts market is primarily driven by the introduction of energy efficient belts. These belts are saving energy through smart and efficient technologies embedded in the belts. As energy efficiency is one of the important concern for the industrial sector. Thus the awareness regarding energy savings has gained significant momentum in the recent years. Government bodies of North America and Europe have taken intensive steps in ensuring that plant equipment namely motors, pumps, and fans adapt to energy-efficiency standards.

Global Industrial Variable Speed Belts Market: Challenges

Industrial Variable Speed Belts Market is facing many challenges like lack of predictive maintenance. Predictive maintenance is a kind of precautionary maintenance to repair an error in a machine before it completely breaks down. This is essential kind of maintenance and is essential for reliable, efficient and safe production process. Variable speed belt drives are cost-effective and are reliable means for transmitting power between shafts. Therefore the lack of predictive maintenance in a variable speed belt drive system may result in vibration and reduction of machines efficiency by 10%–20%. Additionally the variable speed belts must be conditionally resistant to oil and temperature. Since these are the main concerns and should be considered while the selection of industrial variable speed belts.

Global Industrial Variable Speed Belts Market: Trends

Increasing Use of smart electrical systems in the market seems to be important trend in the market. Currently, it is seen that there has been a change from the practice of fluid power systems and conventional machines to advanced smart electrical systems for empowering automation with remote access and diagnostic capabilities. Therefore it is expected that in the future, many plants will have fully automated assembly lines assisted by artificial intelligence.

Global Industrial Variable Speed Belts Market: Segmentation

Global industrial variable speed belts market can be segmented by type, by application and region.

On the basis of type, global industrial variable speed belts market can be segmented as

Narrow Type

Wide Type

On the basis of applications, global industrial variable speed belts market can be segmented as

Automotive

Construction

Packaging

Oil & Gas

Others

Global Industrial Variable Speed Belts Market: Regional Outlook

The global industrial variable speed belts market is growing gradually with rising number of developing economies which are trying to adopt them. Markets of Asia Pacific and Latin America is expected to show rapid growth and is offering incredible potential to vendors of variable speed belts in this regions. Moreover, rising purchasing power of these economies, merged with increasing industrial activities in industries such as machine tool applications, transmission manufacture, and agricultural applications, is expected to drive Asia and Latin Americas market on the path to economic prosperity. Additionally, the manufacturing sector in APAC is continually growing. There are major development initiatives being implemented by governments in countries such as China and India to strengthen their domestic manufacturing sector.

Global Industrial Variable Speed Belts Market: Market Participants

Name of some of the manufacturers of global industrial variable speed belts market are as follows:-