Industrial Valves Market Insight, Industry Analysis With Emerson, Pentair, Metso, Neway Valve, Flowserve Corporation, Forbes Marshall, Crane Co. , Cameron, a Schlumberger company, Spirax-Sarco And More

Global industrial valves market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 7025 billion in 2018 to a projected value of USD 94.52 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 3.78% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to growth in demand of the product from energy & power and oil & gas industries.

Industrial valves are mechanical devices that are attached on various machines and equipments for the control of flow in a system; they are differentiated according to the different functions they perform such as stop/start, throttle, non-return, etc. They are categorised on different shapes and sizes according to the different needs of the consumer from the different industries.

Market Drivers:

Increasing prevalence of smart cities development and installation; this factor is expected to drive the market growth

Presence of strict regulations and compliances from the authorities for making the industries more reliable

Market Restraint:

Requirement of halting of operational activities for the maintenance and repair activities of these industrial valves; this factor is expected to restrain the market growth

Major Market Competitors/Players

Few of the major competitors currently present in the market are Schlumberger Limited; Neway valve; Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc; Flowserve Corporation; KITZ Corporation; IMI plc; Metso Corporation; The Weir Group PLC; Crane Co.; SPX Corporation; Emerson Electric Co.; Kim Valves Australia PTY Ltd.; AVK Holding A/S; Swagelok Company; Samson AG; Avcon Controls Pvt Ltd; Conbraco Industries Inc.; Forbes Marshall; Ham Let Israel Canada Ltd; Dwyer Instruments, Inc.; EBRO ARMATUREN Gebr. Bröer GmbH; ALFA LAVAL; Velan Inc.; CIRCOR International, Inc.; Curtiss-Wright Corporation; Danfoss; Georg Fischer Ltd.; Baker Hughes, a GE company LLC; Hitachi Metals, Ltd.; Honeywell International Inc.; ITT INC.; Mueller Water Products, Inc.; NIBCO INC.,; OKANO VALVE MFG. CO. LTD.; TechnipFMC plc; Valvitalia SpA; Xylem and DunAn.

Key Developments in the Market:

In December 2018, Emerson Electric Co. announced that they had acquired Advanced Engineering Valves. This acquisition will help in providing their customers with the widest range of industrial valves that are equipped with high performance and reliability.

In July 2018, SPX Corporation announced the launch of a new range of valves that are expected to be used for separation of dissimilar products for the food & beverage processing industry. The new range of valves launched under the series, “D4” allows thorough cleaning and helps in significant reduction of cleaning costs.

Global industrial valves market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of industrial valves market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific and South America.

Segmentation: Global Industrial Valves Market

By Material Stainless Steel Cast Iron Cryogenic Alloy Based Others



Brass

Bronze

Plastics

By Valve Type Ball Valves Butterfly Valves Check Valves Diaphragm Valves Gate Valves



Standard Plate Gate Valves

Wedge Gate Valves

Knife Gate Valves

Globe Valves

Plug Valves

Safety Valves

By Product Quarter-Turn Valve Multi-Turn Valve Others



Control Valves

By Size Upto 1” 1-6” 6-25” 25-50” More than 50”

By End-Use Industry Water & Wastewater Treatment Oil & Gas



Upstream

Mid-Stream

Downstream

Chemicals & Petrochemicals

Energy & Power

Agriculture

Pulp & Paper

Food & Beverage Processing

Metals & Mining

Pharmaceuticals

Construction

Others

Textiles

Glass

Semiconductors & Electronics

By Geography

North America US Canada Mexico

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Turkey Belgium Netherlands Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China South Korea India Australia Singapore Malaysia Indonesia Thailand Philippines Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa South Africa Egypt Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates Israel Rest of Middle East and Africa



